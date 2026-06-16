Brandy Montgomery, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Manager of Healthcare Consulting Services at Dean Dorton

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Compliance, Revenue Integrity, and Operational Excellence Across Healthcare Systems Through Expertise in Patient Accounting, Billing, and Healthcare ConsultingPanama City Beach, Florida — Brandy Montgomery is the Manager of Healthcare Consulting Services at Dean Dorton, where she has served since 2012. With more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, she has built deep expertise across the full spectrum of patient accounting, billing, compliance, and healthcare administration. Her career reflects a steady progression through increasingly complex roles, grounded in a commitment to accuracy, learning, and operational excellence.Brandy began her career at Jewish Hospital / St. Mary’s Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky, where she quickly advanced from a temporary administrative assistant to contract manager. In this role, she managed the full lifecycle of patient accounts, ensuring accurate billing, documentation, and reimbursement processes. Her early exposure to healthcare operations gave her a strong foundation in both the financial and clinical sides of the industry.As her career progressed, Brandy took on roles as a systems analyst and consultant, expanding her understanding of healthcare systems, workflows, and revenue cycle operations. These experiences provided her with a comprehensive perspective on how healthcare organizations function financially and operationally, allowing her to identify inefficiencies and implement practical, results-driven solutions.In her current role at Dean Dorton, Brandy leads chart audits and documentation reviews for a diverse portfolio of healthcare clients, including primary care practices, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty clinics in gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management, and women’s health. Her work focuses on ensuring accurate coding, proper documentation, and compliant billing practices, while also providing targeted education to providers to improve revenue capture and regulatory adherence.One of Brandy’s most notable professional accomplishments was identifying systematic undercoding within a client practice. Through detailed analysis and provider education, she helped implement corrective processes that resulted in a nearly 18% increase in reimbursement within 12 months. This achievement reflects her ability to combine technical expertise with strategic insight, ultimately improving both financial performance and operational integrity.Brandy holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisville and maintains multiple professional certifications, including Certified Professional Coder (CPC), Certified Professional Medical Auditor (CPMA), and Certified Professional Compliance Officer (CPCO). She is a strong advocate for continuous education and professional development, and she remains committed to mentoring others entering the healthcare consulting field.Brandy attributes her success to cultivating patience and finding fulfillment in roles that allowed her to learn deeply and grow steadily over time. Throughout her career, she has pursued ongoing education and certifications while benefiting from the guidance and support of mentors, colleagues, and family members who have encouraged her professional development.The most impactful career advice Brandy has received has come from individuals who recognized her potential and invested in her growth. Bev Beckman encouraged her early advancement into a full-time role, while Adam Shoemaker played a key role in helping her strengthen her leadership skills and build confidence in her abilities as a manager. She also credits her husband, Aaron Montgomery, whose 23 years of support and perspective have been instrumental in helping her maintain balance and continue growing both personally and professionally.Brandy encourages young women entering the healthcare industry to seek out opportunities that offer growth, education, and certification pathways. She emphasizes the importance of self-awareness and taking time to understand personal goals before making long-term career decisions. While ambition and advancement are important, she also highlights the value of loyalty, focus, and intentional career development within an organization, noting that sustained growth often leads to deeper expertise and greater long-term impact.Brandy identifies one of the biggest challenges in today’s healthcare consulting landscape as the trend toward rapid job-hopping and increasingly broad resumes, which can sometimes come at the expense of developing deep, specialized expertise. At the same time, she sees significant opportunity in strengthening focused skill development, reinforcing compliance standards, and fostering environments that prioritize mentorship and knowledge-sharing across teams.For Brandy, the most important values in both her professional and personal life are trust, mentorship, and continuous growth. She takes pride in training and supporting her team, helping to cultivate an environment where individuals can thrive and succeed. She finds fulfillment in sharing her knowledge and watching others surpass their own expectations, building meaningful professional relationships along the way.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Brandy values time with her husband, a mental health therapist, and supports him in managing his private practice. She also enjoys life with their two dogs and engages in activities such as puzzles and intellectual challenges that stimulate her curiosity and problem-solving skills. In addition, she serves on the technology team at her church, contributing her skills to support her local faith community.Through her leadership at Dean Dorton and her dedication to education, compliance, and mentorship, Brandy Montgomery continues to make a meaningful impact in healthcare consulting, helping organizations improve performance while fostering a culture of integrity, learning, and growth.Learn More about Brandy Montgomery:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Brandy-Montgomery Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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