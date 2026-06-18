Wheelhouse Racing School Expands Retail Offerings with New Off-Road Experiences — Limited Summer & Fall Dates Available

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheelhouse Racing School is expanding its offerings beyond the pavement with the launch of three new off-road programs at its dedicated 200-acre facility in Tooele, Utah. With over 20 years of experience in providing high-performance driver education, the school is now sharing its off-road expertise with enthusiasts, thrill-seekers, and first-time adventurers through a new lineup of professionally guided experiences.Limited summer and fall dates are currently available for participants to get behind the wheel of purpose-built Ranger Raptor and F-150 Raptor vehicles. They will learn the essential skills needed to confidently navigate sand, rocks, elevation changes, and technical terrain.Off-Road Adventure Starts HereLocated just outside Salt Lake City, the Wheelhouse Off-Road Facility offers an ideal environment for developing essential off-road driving skills. The vast desert landscape features challenging obstacles combined with expert instruction, creating a unique experience that blends education with adventure.“Off-road has always been at the heart of our identity,” said Dan McKeever, President of Wheelhouse Racing School. “For years, we've provided off-road training through manufacturer programs and private sessions. Now, we're opening the gates to enthusiasts, giving them direct access to the same world-class instruction, outstanding vehicles, and unforgettable terrain.”Programs Designed for Every Experience LevelWhether participants are new to off-roading or seeking to enhance their skills further, Wheelhouse Racing School offers a progressive lineup of experiences designed to build confidence and capability.Intro to Off-RoadPerfect for beginners, this foundational program focuses on vehicle control, terrain awareness, obstacle negotiation, and essential off-road techniques.Available Dates:• August 8• September 5• September 22• October 9Off-Road ExperienceA more immersive adventure featuring increasingly technical terrain, advanced driving strategies, and personalized coaching from professional instructors.Available Dates:• July 22• August 7• August 18• August 25• September 6• September 11• September 19• October 10• October 28Sahara ExperienceInspired by legendary desert expeditions, this advanced program showcases the full capabilities of modern off-road vehicles in a challenging sand-dune environment. Drivers will skillfully navigate sand dunes and ever-changing terrain, experiencing the thrills and technical demands of authentic desert-style off-road driving.Available Dates:• September 2• October 14Each experience combines classroom-style instruction with extensive seat time, ensuring participants leave with practical skills they can immediately apply in the real world.More Than an AdventureIn addition to individual bookings, all programs are available for private groups, corporate outings, team-building events, and client entertainment experiences. The unique desert setting and hands-on driving format offer a memorable alternative to traditional corporate events.Reserve Your SpotSummer and fall dates are now open for booking, with limited availability across all three programs. Participants can register individually or inquire about customized group and corporate experiences.As Wheelhouse Racing School continues to evolve, its mission remains unchanged: to deliver world-class driver education that builds skills, confidence, and lasting memories—whether on the track or deep in the desert.About WheelhouseSince its opening in 2006 as Miller Motorsports Driving School, Wheelhouse has offered high-performance driving instruction and immersive vehicle experiences for drivers of all skill levels. In addition to offering traditional driving instruction at retail, Wheelhouse is home to business and product training programs conducted for BFGoodrich, Castrol, and Michelin, along with the experiential owner programs it pioneered for qualifying new Ford vehicles. Starting with the Boss Track Attack program in 2012, over time these programs grew to include the ST Octane Academy (Fiesta ST and Focus ST), GT350 Track Attack, RS Adrenaline Academy (Focus RS), Raptor Assault (F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, and Ranger Raptor), ST SUV Experience (Edge ST, Explorer ST and Explorer ST-Line), GT500 Track Attack, Mach 1 Track Attack, Dark Horse Track Attack, and Mustang Unleashed (Mustang GT and EcoBoost).

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