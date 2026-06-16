Influential Women Features: Jessica Kessel, Founder of Signals& Studio, Guiding Strategy Through Trust and Leadership

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Organizations Transform Brand Into a Business-Driving Function That Strengthens Alignment, Reputation, and Long-Term ValueHuntersville, North Carolina — Jessica Kessel is a brand-led growth strategist known for helping organizations create clarity in moments of complexity. As the Owner and Founder of Signals & Studio, she partners with founders, executive teams, and organizations, helping them identify the signals that matter most, align around them, and communicate with clarity and purpose. Her work focuses on aligning brand, communications, and business strategy to create greater clarity, trust, and organizational momentum.Before launching Signals& Studio, Jessica spent nearly eight years at American Tire Distributors, where she rose to become Vice President and Head of Brand & Communications. In this role, she built the company’s first modern enterprise communications function, leading integrated initiatives across corporate brand, public relations, executive communications, internal communications, crisis management, and digital reputation.As a trusted advisor to the CEO and executive leadership team, Jessica played a central role in translating complex business priorities into clear, actionable narratives. Her leadership helped strengthen stakeholder confidence during periods of significant industry disruption, supply chain volatility, and organizational transformation. She worked to ensure that both internal and external communications reflected not only messaging priorities but the evolving strategy and operational realities of the business.Jessica’s career began in advertising and agency account leadership, where she supported national and regional brands across industries including retail, nonprofit, automotive, and technology. These early roles grounded her in the fundamentals of storytelling, client service, and campaign strategy, while giving her a broad perspective on how brand perception is built across multiple touchpoints and audiences.A graduate of the University of Central Florida, Jessica holds a Degree in Advertising and Public Relations with a minor in Marketing. She combines storytelling, strategic thinking, and business acumen to build communication strategies that support organizational goals and stakeholder trust.Throughout her career, she has become known for her ability to bridge the gap between narrative and business performance—ensuring that the brand is not only expressive, but operationally relevant.Jessica is also a writer, speaker, and active volunteer, contributing her time to nonprofit organizations and animal rescue initiatives in her community. Whether advising a large enterprise leadership team or supporting a local mission-driven organization, her approach remains consistent: identify the signal, eliminate the noise, and create clarity that builds trust and drives meaningful action.She believes that signals are not limited to boardrooms or crisis moments. Instead, they exist in everyday leadership decisions, community engagement, and the quiet consistency of how organizations and individuals communicate. This philosophy informs both her professional practice and her creative work, including her forthcoming book, Signals, Not Noise, which explores how leaders can identify what matters, create alignment, and build trust in an era defined by constant change and competing demands.Jessica attributes her success to curiosity, resilience, and a deep belief in the power of communication to move organizations forward. Throughout her career, she has remained intentionally curious about how businesses truly operate—how decisions are made, where friction emerges, and how brand and communications can serve as connective tissue across leadership, culture, and execution.This perspective has enabled her to operate as more than a communications leader. She has consistently functioned as a strategic business partner, helping organizations translate complexity into clarity and vision into execution. Jessica believes many organizations don’t have a communication problem. They have a clarity problem.She credits much of her growth to mentors, colleagues, and leaders who challenged her thinking and supported her development. Their influence shaped her leadership philosophy, particularly her belief that trust is built through consistency, clarity, and presence over time.For Jessica, success is not defined by singular milestones, but by sustained impact—showing up with intention, delivering meaningful work, and earning trust through consistency. She views communications not as output, but as a long-term relationship between an organization and its stakeholders.One of the most defining pieces of career advice Jessica has ever received came early in her professional journey. She was told, “You’re a business person first. Then you’re the brand and communications person.” That guidance fundamentally reshaped how she approaches her work.It taught her to evaluate every communications challenge through the lens of business strategy—what leaders are trying to achieve, what constraints they face, and what outcomes they are accountable for. She learned that for brand and communications work to have real impact, it must be rooted in business reality and fluent in executive priorities. In her experience, the most effective communicators are those who understand how to speak the language of leadership while also translating complexity for broader audiences.Jessica emphasizes that when brand is aligned with business strategy, it becomes more than messaging. It becomes a driver of clarity, alignment, and organizational momentum. This principle continues to guide her work at Signals& Studio, where she helps organizations build communication systems that are both strategic and sustainable.In her advice to young women entering the field, Jessica encourages curiosity, courage, and continuous learning. She reminds them that being in the room is not accidental—it is a reflection of their value and capability. She urges early-career professionals to ask questions, stay engaged, and resist the urge to self-limit based on perceived expertise gaps.She also advises against becoming overly narrow in skill set too early. While mastery of craft is essential, she believes that long-term success requires understanding how different parts of a business connect. Professionals, she notes, should develop both depth and range—becoming experts in their domain while also cultivating a strong understanding of the broader system in which they operate.According to Jessica, the most successful professionals are those who can see beyond their immediate function and understand how decisions, strategy, and communication intersect across the organization. This systems-level thinking allows individuals to grow with their industry rather than become constrained by it.Jessica identifies one of the most significant challenges in brand and communications today as the accelerating pace of change. Technology is evolving rapidly, stakeholder expectations are shifting, and trust in institutions is increasingly fragile. Organizations are often structured in ways that make it difficult to respond with the speed and clarity that modern audiences expect.However, she views this challenge as one of the greatest opportunities in the field. Organizations that elevate brand and communications into strategic leadership functions gain a significant competitive advantage. When companies are intentional about identity, values, and messaging—especially during periods of change—they build stronger credibility and deeper trust with employees, customers, and partners.For Jessica, the true opportunity lies in helping organizations filter out noise and focus on what actually builds trust: clarity, consistency, and communication that reflects operational truth rather than aspirational positioning alone. In her view, trust is not created through volume, but through alignment between what an organization says and what it actually does.Fearlessness is one of Jessica’s core personal and professional values. She acknowledges that launching her own business required a significant leap of faith and challenges the misconception that entrepreneurship is easier or less demanding than traditional roles. In reality, she notes, it often requires greater discipline, accountability, and resilience—but it also allows for deeper alignment with personal values and long-term vision.She emphasizes the importance of embracing imperfection and continuing to move forward despite uncertainty. “I’ve learned that fear often shows up right before growth,” she explains. “Instead of treating it like a stop sign, I see it as a signal that I’m stepping into meaningful territory.”Alongside her husband, also an entrepreneur, Jessica is building a life centered on simplicity, intention, and balance. The couple has acquired land and is in the process of building a home that reflects those values—one designed with space for a small garden, orchard, and daily rhythms guided more by nature than by urgency.For Jessica Kessel, success is ultimately defined not only by professional achievement, but by the ability to build a life that reflects clarity, purpose, and fulfillment.Learn More about Jessica Giselle Kessel:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jessica-kessel or through her website, https://signalsand.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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