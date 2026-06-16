Areal's Mortgage AI Agents Surpass 4 Million Tasks — Battle-Tested on Production Loans

Areal's Mortgage AI Agents Surpass 4 Million Tasks

Copilot Agent has now completed 4 million verified tasks on production loans, handling everything from processing to post-closing with 2X or more throughput

Each agent completes anywhere from a few to 100+ tasks per loan, and we've now run more than 4 million of them on production loans. When you add all of that up, it becomes very real time saved.” — Argun Kilic, CEO of Areal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Areal, the AI company built for mortgage operations , today announced that its agentic AI platform, Areal Copilot Agent, has surpassed 4 million tasks completed on production mortgage loans. The milestone reflects not just scale, but what the platform has proven in the field: multiple agents working across every loan simultaneously, handling the full breadth of mortgage operations automation — from borrower onboarding through funding review and post-closing — without requiring manual coordination.

On a production loan, individual Areal agents complete anywhere from 10 to 100+ discrete tasks — document indexing, signature and notary-stamp checks, fee comparisons, loan-amount validation, exception drafting, LOS updates, and more. Multiple agents can work the same loan at the same time, covering parallel work-streams without creating bottlenecks or handoff delays.

Battle-tested, not benchmarked

The significance of 4 million is that every task was completed in real-world use. Reaching that volume across tens of thousands of production loans is a different bar than a controlled demo: it requires 99% accuracy on critical fields — including signatures, notary stamps, and dollar amounts — sustained across 1,500+ document types and 4,000+ data points per loan, on documents that arrive in different formats, bundles, and orders every time.

Areal Copilot Agent launched as the industry's first agentic AI for mortgage origination platform at MBA Annual in October 2025. In the months since, the platform has moved from category-defining launch to a milestone measured in millions of tasks run on live loans — the strongest evidence to date that mortgage agentic AI works outside the lab.

Real tasks, real time saved

The task-level figure is the metric Areal points to as most meaningful for mortgage operations leaders, because it maps directly to the work moving off operators' desks and onto the platform.

"Every one of these tasks is its own journey — locate the right document, pull the relevant data points, cross-reference against the LOS, verify against the requirement, and record the result before moving to the next," said Argun Kilic, Founder and CEO of Areal. "Some are straightforward checks; others require agents to factor in context across multiple documents and the LOS before reaching a conclusion. Each agent completes anywhere from a few to 100+ tasks per loan, and we've now run more than 4 million of them on production loans. When you add all of that up, it becomes very real time saved — file after file, day after day, especially when month-end volume hits. That's the part operators feel immediately."

Because agents own those tasks, teams shift from running the full checklist on every loan to reviewing only the exceptions agents surface — and the savings compound as that pattern repeats across every file and every month-end, supporting a 2X or greater increase in origination and closing throughput on the same headcount.

Built on a proprietary mortgage AI foundation

Areal's platform is purpose-built on millions of mortgage document pages processed weekly. That proprietary, mortgage-specific dataset is the foundation that makes Copilot Agent reliable enough for production use — supporting 1,500+ document types, 4,000+ data points per loan, and 99% accuracy on critical fields. Lenders author agents using near-natural-language prompts, scope each agent's access to specific documents, LOS fields, contacts, and tools, and retain a full, traceable audit trail on every action for compliance.

Availability

Areal Copilot Agent is available to mortgage lenders today, including as a native integration within leading loan origination systems. To request a tailored walkthrough or schedule a deployment conversation, visit areal.ai/contact or contact the Areal team directly.

About Areal

Areal is an AI company built for mortgage operations. Founded in 2020 in San Francisco, Areal delivers document automation and agentic AI that help lenders close more loans, faster. The platform supports 1,500+ document types, extracts 4,000+ data points per loan, and runs at 99% accuracy on critical fields. Areal's two flagship products — Areal CD Balancer, the industry's #1 CD solution, and Areal Copilot Agent, the industry's first agentic AI platform for mortgage origination — cover the full closing workflow and additional upstream operations. Areal is trusted by top-tier mortgage lenders across the U.S. Learn more at areal.ai.

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