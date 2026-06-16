Polyester Fiber Market Set for Strong Growth Amid Rising Textile and Automotive Demand

Polyester Fiber Market Growing Demand

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) polyester segment captured more than four-fifths of the market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global polyester fiber market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand from the textile and home furnishing industries, along with rapid expansion in the automotive sector. Polyester fiber continues to gain widespread adoption due to its durability, affordability, wrinkle resistance, and versatility across a broad range of end-use applications.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Polyester Fiber Market By Form (Solid, Hollow), By Grade (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyester, PCDT Polyester), By Product Type (Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)), By Application (Automotive, Home Furnishing, Textile, Filtration, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the market was valued at $81.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $160.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10583 Key Growth Drivers:-The polyester fiber market is primarily driven by:- Rising demand from the textile and home furnishing industries.- Rapid growth of the global automotive sector.- Increasing use of polyester fibers in construction applications.However, fluctuations in crude oil prices, which directly impact polyester raw material costs, continue to pose challenges for manufacturers. On the other hand, the growing demand for recyclable and sustainable polyester fibers is expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years.Segment Insights:-Solid Polyester Fiber Dominated the Market:- By form, the solid polyester fiber segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global market revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.- Solid polyester fiber is increasingly preferred for sportswear, swimwear, fashion apparel, outdoor clothing, pillows, sofas, cushions, and toys due to its excellent durability, wrinkle resistance, stain resistance, moisture resistance, and superior resilience. The growing adoption of recycled solid polyester fiber is further supporting segment growth.PET Polyester Remained the Leading Grade:- By grade, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) polyester segment captured more than four-fifths of the market revenue in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.2%.- Growing demand for PET in food and beverage packaging, coupled with its superior mechanical properties—including high strength, stiffness, hardness, and durability continues to drive widespread adoption across multiple industries.Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) Led Product Demand:- Based on product type, Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) accounted for more than two-thirds of the global market share in 2022 and is expected to remain the leading product segment through 2032.- PFY is extensively used in knitting and weaving applications to manufacture consumer textiles and home furnishing products such as curtains, bed sheets, draperies, and upholstery. Different tenacity grades of PFY also enable its use in lightweight fabrics, lingerie, shirts, blouses, and specialty textile products.Asia-Pacific Continues to Lead the Global Market:- Asia-Pacific accounted for more than four-fifths of the global polyester fiber market revenue in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.2%.- Rapid urbanization, population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding apparel manufacturing activities across countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh continue to drive regional demand. Polyester fiber is widely utilized in apparel, sportswear, home textiles, upholstery, and construction materials, further strengthening market expansion across the region.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global polyester fiber market include:- Toray Industries, Inc.- Barnet- Stein Fibers, Ltd.- Märkische Faser GmbH- Sarla Performance Fibers Limited- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Reliance Industries Limited- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited- Polyfibre Industries- Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd.These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, joint ventures, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and enhance their competitive position globally.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyester-fiber-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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