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The Business Research Company's Industrial Controls Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $182.31 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The industrial controls sector plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency and safety in manufacturing and other industrial processes. As industries continue to modernize and adopt advanced technologies, the demand for sophisticated control systems is steadily rising. Here’s an in-depth look at the current market size, growth drivers, key players, and regional outlook shaping the industrial controls market.

Steady Market Expansion and Future Growth Projections for the Industrial Controls Market

The industrial controls market has experienced consistent growth in recent years, with its value expected to increase from $148.6 billion in 2025 to $153.95 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The historical growth can largely be attributed to several factors such as the rapid advancement of industrial automation, rising needs for higher manufacturing productivity, early adoption of SCADA and DCS systems, enhanced focus on operational safety, and expansion in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to grow further, reaching $182.31 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 4.3%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period is driven by increasing demand for connected industrial ecosystems, implementation of cloud-based control platforms, growing investments in digital transformation, enhanced emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, and the expansion of electric mobility infrastructure.

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Understanding Industrial Controls and Their Importance in Modern Industry

Industrial controls encompass a range of systems and technologies designed to monitor and regulate industrial processes, ensuring smooth operation and safety within various sectors. These controls provide real-time data monitoring and enable automated operations, which streamline workflows, boost productivity, and minimize downtime. As manufacturing and production environments become increasingly complex, industrial control systems are essential for maintaining high efficiency and consistent quality standards.

Key Drivers Propelling the Industrial Controls Market Forward

The expansion of manufacturing industries worldwide is a primary factor fueling the growth of the industrial controls market. Manufacturing involves transforming raw materials into finished goods through mechanical, physical, or chemical processes. This sector’s growth is propelled by rising consumer purchasing power and population increases, which sustain demand for a diverse range of products. As manufacturing activity grows, there is a stronger need for automation systems that enhance production efficiency, cut operational costs, and ensure consistent output quality across industrial operations.

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Continued Growth in Manufacturing Activity Reinforces Demand for Industrial Controls

Recent data highlights manufacturing’s positive trajectory as a growth engine for the industrial controls market. For instance, in September 2025, the Federal Reserve System reported a 0.2% increase in manufacturing output in August, following a slight dip in July. Motor vehicle and parts production showed a particularly strong 2.6% growth in the same month. These trends demonstrate that the ongoing expansion of manufacturing industries directly supports the rising demand for sophisticated industrial control technologies.

Regional Overview of the Industrial Controls Market Landscape

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the industrial controls market, reflecting its strong industrial base and rapid modernization. Western Europe ranked as the second-largest market in the sector. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

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