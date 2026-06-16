Celebrity Astrologist Inbaal Honigman Joins The Wiz and the Genius Show Tuesday for Exclusive World Cup Cosmic Forecast

CELEBRITY ASTROLOGIST INBAAL HONIGMAN JOINS ‘THE WIZ AND THE GENIUS SHOW’ FOR EXCLUSIVE WORLD CUP COSMIC FORECAST ON SPORTS TALK MEDIA NETWORK

Inbaal Honigman brings elite cosmic data to the Sports Talk Media Network this Tuesday at 2 PM EDT to reveal which global giants are primed for tournament glory

We are entering a massive stretch of global football, and bringing Inbaal’s elite cosmic perspective to our international audience adds a completely fresh layer of insight” — Sean Miller

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sports Talk Media Network is thrilled to announce that world-renowned celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman will make an exclusive appearance on The Wiz and the Genius Show to deliver a one-of-a-kind cosmic breakdown of the FIFA World Cup.The special event will broadcast live today, Tuesday, June 16, at 2:00 PM EDT."Live from the UK, celebrity psychic Tarot reader and astrologer Inbaal Honigman is joining us," Co-Host of the Wiz and the Genius Show and Sports Talk Florida 's Editor in Chief Sean Miller said. "Inbaal has been a leading voice in the UK's psychic arena for the past 25 years, featured regularly on TV, radio, newspapers and magazines. She's correctly predicted celebrity splits, reality winners and red carpet events, and also had a good shout before this tournament the that USA was going to make some waves BEFORE their 4-1 win over Paraguay."As the group stage action intensifies, the broadcast duo of veteran sports media professional Sean Miller and legendary American handicapper Joe Wiz are breaking away from standard analytics to look at the tournament from a completely unique perspective. Known for her high-profile appearances on talkSPORT, BBC Radio, and The Times, Honigman will join the program to analyze the alignment of the stars, reading the cosmic charts of the world’s biggest football icons, managers, and national teams.The Wiz and the Genius Show has established itself as a premier destination for serious sports fans across North America, Europe, and Africa. This exclusive crossover event will test whether the astrological momentum of the world's powerhouse nations aligns with the pro-level tactical data and historical trends that Miller and Wiz track every day on the board."We are entering a massive stretch of global football, and bringing Inbaal’s elite cosmic perspective to our international audience adds a completely fresh layer of insight," Miller said. "On The Wiz and the Genius Show, we pride ourselves on giving serious sports fans expert execution and unmatched insight. By bringing Inbaal's elite astrological forecasting into the mix, we are testing whether the cosmic charts of these powerhouse nations actually match the data and historical trends we see on the board. It's an absolute masterclass episode that our global audience cannot afford to miss."Watchers can expect expert execution as the show bridges the gap between major international football and elite sports analysis, covering everything from the overall spiritual energy surrounding the favorites to potential astronomical upsets waiting to shake up the tournament brackets.You can catch the show live using this link or going to Sean's X account @TheProdigalSean (link below)Broadcast & Streaming Details:Date/Time: Tuesday, June 16 at 2:00 PM EDTDigital: Streamed live across the network's official social media platforms.For more updates, live interactions, and to join the global chat during the broadcast, tune in weekdays and subscribe to the official network channels.

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