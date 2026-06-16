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The Business Research Company's Demand for Industrial Automation Cable Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $12.48 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $12.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for industrial automation cables has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing automation in manufacturing processes. As industries continue to adopt more sophisticated automation systems, the demand for reliable and efficient cabling solutions is expanding rapidly. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for this vital segment.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Industrial Automation Cable Market

The industrial automation cable market has seen robust expansion over the past years. It is projected to grow from $8.78 billion in 2025 to $9.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This progress is largely due to the early adoption of automation technologies, increasing demand for dependable communication within factories, expansion of manufacturing infrastructure, heightened use of servo motors, and the rising deployment of robotic systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $12.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors fueling this growth include advancements in high-speed data transmission, the development of smart factories, the growing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms, heightened needs for cyber-secure industrial networks, and the innovation of rugged cables suitable for extreme industrial environments. Notable trends expected to shape the market include increased usage of high-speed industrial Ethernet cables, flexible and continuous motion robot cables, integration of servo cables in automated machinery, fiber optic cables for real-time industrial data transfer, and durable cables designed for harsh conditions.

Understanding Industrial Automation Cables and Their Role

Industrial automation cables are specialized wiring solutions that enable the transmission of data, signals, and power within automated industrial systems. These cables ensure smooth communication and power delivery among various automated machines and equipment on factory floors, boosting operational efficiency and productivity in industrial settings.

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The Growing Influence of Robotics on Industrial Automation Cable Demand

One of the most important factors driving the industrial automation cable market is the accelerating shift toward robotics. Robotics involves the design, development, and application of autonomous or semi-autonomous robots capable of performing tasks that mimic or enhance human actions. Recent advances in robotics technology—spanning artificial intelligence, control systems, actuators, and sensors—have led to increased robot adoption across industries. Industrial automation cables are crucial components in these robotic systems, providing reliable power transmission, signal communication, data exchange, flexibility, and safety within industrial applications.

Supporting this trend, the International Federation of Robotics reported in September 2024 that the number of operational industrial robots worldwide reached 4,281,585 units in 2023, marking a 10% increase compared to 2022. This growing utilization of robotics is a key driver behind the expanding industrial automation cable market.

Regional Market Outlook with Emphasis on Europe and Asia-Pacific

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the industrial automation cable market, reflecting its advanced industrial base and high adoption rates of automation technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving industry landscape.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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