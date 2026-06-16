Biaurum Capital Launches Global Macro Fund on CV5 Capital Platform

CV5 Capital and Biaurum Capital Management announce the launch of Biaurum Capital Fund SP, a Cayman-domiciled global macro hedge fund on the CV5 Capital institutional fund platform. CV5 Capital and Biaurum Capital Management announce the launch of Biaurum Capital Fund SP, a Cayman-domiciled global macro hedge fund on the CV5 Capital institutional fund platform.

Biaurum Capital Fund SP launches on the CV5 Capital platform as a Cayman global macro fund investing in precious metals, digital assets and derivatives.

Biaurum is exactly the mandate our platform was built for. CV5 provides the regulated wrapper, governance and infrastructure so capable managers can focus on portfolio and capital formation.” — David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer, CV5 Capital

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CV5 Capital and Biaurum Capital Management Ltd today announced the launch of Biaurum Capital Fund SP, a Cayman-domiciled hedge fund. The Fund is regulated under section 4(3) of the Cayman Islands Mutual Funds Act and will operate under the CV5 Capital institutional fund platform , with Biaurum Capital Management Ltd serving as Investment Manager and CV5 Capital as Platform Manager.Biaurum Capital Fund SP pursues a diversified global macro strategy, allocating capital across three principal pillars: commodities and commodity-linked equities (with a core emphasis on precious metals, including gold and silver), liquid digital assets, and tactical derivative and volatility strategies. The Investment Manager adjusts exposures dynamically in response to macroeconomic conditions, liquidity, policy regimes and market technicals, with a stated emphasis on capital preservation, disciplined position sizing and drawdown control.The Fund offers Class A Participating Shares from a minimum investment of US$100,000, with monthly subscriptions, monthly redemptions, a six-month lock-up and a tiered performance fee structure designed to align the Investment Manager with longer-duration capital.Biaurum Capital Fund SP becomes the latest addition to CV5 Digital, the CV5 Capital platform vehicle through which Cayman-regulated managers access institutional-grade fund infrastructure for digital asset and adjacent strategies. The Fund reinforces the platform’s strategy mix in multi-asset macro, complementing existing crypto-native mandates.CV5 Capital operates a Cayman-regulated platform that lets managers launch and operate hedge funds and digital asset funds on shared institutional infrastructure — regulatory structuring, governance, fund administration, banking, custody, audit and regulatory reporting — rather than building a standalone fund from scratch. For emerging managers, this lowers the cost, time and operational burden of coming to market and provides a credible framework on which to build a track record and scale assets. For established asset managers, CV5 offers a regulated institutional platform and a fast, governed route to launch new strategies, add share classes or enter the Cayman regime, with independent directors and a tier-one service-provider network already in place. The Investment Manager retains full control of portfolio decisions; CV5 provides the regulated wrapper and operational backbone around it.“Biaurum’s strategy is exactly the kind of mandate the CV5 platform was designed to support — institutionally structured, cross-asset, and built around clear risk discipline. Our role is to provide the regulated hedge fund gateway, governance, and service-provider architecture so that capable managers can focus on portfolio construction and capital formation. We’re pleased to welcome Biaurum to the platform and look forward to supporting their growth.”— David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer, CV5 CapitalAs a Cayman Islands-headquartered fund platform, CV5 Capital supports investment managers, family offices and asset allocators globally in launching and operating institutional-quality investment funds. By combining Cayman’s internationally recognized fund infrastructure with a streamlined operating platform, CV5 Capital enables managers to access independent governance, fund administration, regulatory oversight and operational support through a single solution. This allows emerging and established managers alike to focus on investment performance while benefiting from the credibility, flexibility and global investor acceptance of a Cayman-domiciled fund structure.This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer of Participating Shares in Biaurum Capital Fund SP will be made only by means of the Fund’s Confidential Private Offering Memorandum and Supplement, and only to eligible investors in jurisdictions where such an offer is permitted. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment in the Fund involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

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