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The Business Research Company's Hydroelectric Power Generation Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.2% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $407.77 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hydroelectric power generation sector has been steadily expanding as the world increasingly turns to sustainable energy sources. With growing electricity demands and technological advancements, this market is set to witness consistent growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this vital industry.

Hydroelectric Power Generation Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for hydroelectric power generation has shown solid growth recently, reaching $332.46 billion in 2025 and expected to rise to $346.52 billion by 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The expansion during the past years has been driven by a stronger dependence on renewable energy, early installation of large hydropower plants, increasing electrification, higher industrial power consumption, and the adoption of water-based power projects.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain this steady upward trajectory, reaching $407.77 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the development of pumped storage systems, enhanced focus on grid stabilization, rural electrification programs expanding, investments in hybrid renewable energy plants, and progress in tidal and small hydro technologies. Emerging trends expected to influence the market include the rise of low impact small hydro projects, modernization of aging hydropower infrastructure, and the increasing use of hybrid hydro-renewable solutions.

Understanding How Hydroelectric Power Generation Works

Hydroelectric power generation harnesses the energy from moving or falling water to turn turbines, which then convert this kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This process is renewable and environmentally friendly because it relies on natural water cycles and produces no greenhouse gas emissions. It is a clean energy source that supports sustainable electricity production with minimal ecological footprint.

View the full hydroelectric power generation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydroelectric-power-generation-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Encouraging Growth in the Hydroelectric Power Generation Market

The increasing adoption of clean energy solutions is a primary driver fueling the hydroelectric power generation market. Clean energy consumption involves using renewable sources and energy-saving technologies to lower environmental impacts and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This shift has been propelled by advances in technology, favorable government policies, growing concerns about climate change, energy security priorities, corporate sustainability efforts, and public demand for greener solutions.

To illustrate, data from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in the UK shows renewable electricity generation rose to 30.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 6.8% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. This growing acceptance of renewables is a key factor driving the expansion of hydroelectric power markets worldwide.

Regional Overview of the Hydroelectric Power Generation Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for hydroelectric power generation. The comprehensive market analysis includes other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions contributes uniquely to the global hydroelectric power landscape, reflecting differing levels of infrastructure development, resource availability, and policy support.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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