Best Answering Service Winner: Ambs Call Center Wins 16th Consecutive ATSI Award of Excellence

Best answering service award winner Ambs Call Center ATSI award of excellence Best live answering service award winner Ambs Call Center holding ATSI award of excellence Ambs Call Center Brand Logo

Ambs Call Center’s latest ATSI win shows why experience and service quality matter when choosing an AI receptionist provider.

MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambs Call Center has earned its 16th consecutive ATSI Award of Excellence for answering service quality, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to professional `swering, customer service, and reliable business communication.The recognition comes at a time when many businesses are evaluating automated answering tools, AI receptionists, and other technology-driven ways to manage incoming calls. Ambs Call Center believes technology can play an important role in the future of business communication, but the company also believes the foundation of a great answering service has not changed.The human voice still matters.Founded in 1932, Ambs Call Center has spent nearly a century helping businesses answer calls, support customers, route urgent messages, document important details, and protect opportunities that could otherwise be missed. That experience continues to guide the company as it adopts new tools, including AI, where they can improve speed, consistency, training, and service quality.“AI has a place in the future of answering services, but it does not replace the importance of experience, process, and the human voice,” said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center. “We have been answering calls for businesses since 1932, and our focus remains the same: answer professionally, handle the call correctly, and protect the caller experience our clients depend on.”The ATSI Award of Excellence is presented by the Association of TeleServices International and recognizes answering services that meet high standards for call-handling quality. Participating companies are evaluated over a six-month period by independent judges who review key areas such as response time, representative courtesy, message accuracy, account knowledge, and overall caller experience.For Ambs Call Center, the award is more than a yearly milestone. It reflects a quality discipline built over decades of live answering service experience. The company’s 16th consecutive win demonstrates a consistent commitment to the standards businesses should look for when choosing the best answering service for their organization.While many providers are entering the market with AI-first answering tools, Ambs takes a different approach. The company views AI as a useful technology to support and strengthen service, not as a replacement for the judgment, empathy, and accountability that callers often need.Business calls can involve urgent patient concerns, employee call-offs, service emergencies, after-hours requests, sales opportunities, and customers who simply want to speak with someone who can help. In those moments, the quality of the answering service matters. A fast answer is important, but so is knowing what information to collect, where the message should go, how urgency should be handled, and when a live person needs to be involved.Ambs also offers AI Receptionist services and uses AI where it makes sense, including internal call evaluation, quality improvement, and support for efficient call-handling processes. These tools help the company identify coaching opportunities, improve consistency, and continue raising the standard for service. At the same time, Ambs remains grounded in the live answering expertise that has defined the company for generations.“Technology has changed many times since we began answering calls,” Boatin said. “What has not changed is the need for businesses to be responsive, accurate, and professional when someone reaches out. Our job is to keep adapting while protecting the service quality that has earned our clients’ trust.”Ambs Call Center provides 24/7 live answering services, employee call-off hotlines , business texting, appointment scheduling, AI-supported solutions, and hybrid AI plus human answering programs for organizations across the United States. The company serves industries including healthcare, manufacturing, home services, property management, professional services, and other businesses where missed calls or poor call handling can create real operational problems.As more businesses compare answering service providers, Ambs encourages leaders to look beyond features alone. Technology matters, but so do experience, stability, training, accountability, and proven quality standards. The provider answering on behalf of a business becomes part of that business’s customer experience.Ambs Call Center has adapted through generations of communication technology since 1932. AI is the latest step in that evolution, but the company’s 16th consecutive ATSI Award of Excellence reinforces the standard that remains at the center of its work: professional, reliable, human-centered call handling.About Ambs Call CenterAmbs Call Center is a family-owned answering service company founded in 1932. Based in Jackson, Michigan, Ambs provides 24/7 live answering services, employee call-off hotlines, business texting, appointment scheduling, AI-supported call-handling solutions, and hybrid AI plus human answering programs for businesses across the United States.

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