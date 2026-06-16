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The Business Research Company's Home Standby Gensets Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $7.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The home standby gensets market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by rising demand for reliable power backup solutions in residential areas. As the need for uninterrupted electricity increases, especially with more frequent power outages, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key drivers, regional dominance, and future trends shaping its development.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Home Standby Gensets Market

The market for home standby gensets has seen robust expansion, with its size projected to rise from $5.02 billion in 2025 to $5.45 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The increase observed in recent years is mainly due to greater adoption of home standby generators in residential settings, a surge in the use of diesel and natural gas models, and growth in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled genset types. Additionally, more single-phase and three-phase genset installations have contributed to this upward trend, alongside a heightened awareness of the importance of reliable power backup.

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Long-Term Market Outlook Points to Strong Expansion

Looking ahead, the home standby gensets market is expected to continue growing steadily, reaching $7.62 billion by 2030 with an annual growth rate of 8.8%. This forecasted growth is supported by technological advancements such as AI and IoT-enabled gensets, which enhance remote monitoring capabilities. The expanding use of automated switching, diagnostic tools, and smart energy management systems also plays a vital role in driving market expansion. Emerging trends include smart home integration for genset monitoring, widespread deployment of connected backup power solutions, and further adoption of AI-powered energy management technology.

Understanding Home Standby Gensets and Their Function

Home standby gensets, also known as residential generators, provide an automatic power supply to households during outages and switch off once grid power returns. These systems ensure that homes facing frequent power disruptions maintain continuous electricity, making them essential in areas with unstable power grids.

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The Impact of Urbanization on Home Standby Gensets Market Growth

One of the main factors accelerating growth in the home standby gensets market is rapid urbanization. As more people move to urban areas, the demand for continuous power backup increases. Home standby generators, which integrate directly with household electrical systems, can provide uninterrupted power for extended periods if needed. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, urban populations are expected to reach 68% globally by 2050, with 90% of this growth occurring in Africa and Asia. This demographic shift is influencing the rising demand for home standby gensets.

North America Leads as the Largest Market for Home Standby Gensets

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest position in the home standby gensets market as of 2025. The market report also covers several other key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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