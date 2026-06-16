Polyurethane Sealant Market Driven by Rising Construction Activities and Sustainable Building Solutions

Polyurethane Sealant Market Growing Demand

Stringent environmental regulations encouraging the use of low-VOC building materials are among the major factors supporting market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global polyurethane sealant market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising demand from the construction industry, expanding automotive production, and increasing emphasis on environmentally compliant building materials. Polyurethane sealants are extensively used for bonding, sealing, and gap-filling applications due to their excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability across multiple substrates.According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Polyurethane Sealant Market by Component (One-Component (1C) Polyurethane Sealants and Two-Component (2C) Polyurethane Sealants), Type (Self-Levelling Polyurethane Sealants, High-Performance Polyurethane Sealants, Construction-Grade Polyurethane Sealants, Marine-Grade Polyurethane Sealants, and Others), and End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Aerospace, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the global polyurethane sealant market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10484 Growing Construction Activities Fuel Market Expansion:- The construction sector remains the largest consumer of polyurethane sealants worldwide. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects continue to drive product demand. Polyurethane sealants are widely utilized for sealing expansion joints, windows, doors, facades, flooring systems, and structural gaps, enhancing energy efficiency, weather resistance, and overall structural integrity.- The growing preference for high-performance and long-lasting sealing solutions in modern construction is expected to further strengthen market growth throughout the forecast period.Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges:- Stringent environmental regulations encouraging the use of low-VOC building materials are among the major factors supporting market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly developing environmentally friendly polyurethane sealants that comply with global sustainability standards while improving indoor air quality.- The automotive industry's continued expansion also contributes significantly to market demand, as polyurethane sealants are extensively used for vehicle assembly, windshield bonding, vibration reduction, and waterproofing applications.- Technological advancements in sealant formulations continue to create lucrative opportunities by improving curing speed, adhesion strength, durability, and application efficiency.- However, fluctuations in raw material prices and concerns regarding certain chemical ingredients remain key challenges that may restrain market growth during the forecast period.One-Component Polyurethane Sealants Dominate the Market:Based on component, the One-Component (1C) Polyurethane Sealants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, contributing more than half of global revenue.Their widespread adoption is attributed to:- Ready-to-use formulations requiring no on-site mixing- Faster and easier application- Lower labor costs- Strong adhesion across concrete, wood, metals, plastics, and masonry- Versatility across residential, commercial, and industrial applicationsThese advantages continue to make 1C polyurethane sealants the preferred choice among contractors and end users.Construction-Grade Sealants Lead by Product Type:-Among product types, Construction-Grade Polyurethane Sealants generated the highest revenue in 2022.Their leadership stems from:- Excellent flexibility to accommodate structural movement- Superior weather resistance- Strong adhesion to diverse construction materials- Long-lasting durability for expansion joints and building envelopesAs global infrastructure investments continue to rise, demand for construction-grade sealants is expected to remain robust.Building & Construction Remains the Largest End-Use Industry:-The Building & Construction segment accounted for the largest share of the polyurethane sealant market in 2022.The segment benefits from increasing usage of polyurethane sealants in:- Expansion joints- Curtain walls- Roofing systems- Flooring applications- Window and door installations- Concrete repair and maintenanceThe superior flexibility, waterproofing capability, and durability of polyurethane sealants continue to support their growing adoption across modern construction projects.Asia-Pacific Continues to Lead the Global Market:- Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% through 2032.Market growth across the region is supported by:- Rapid urbanization- Large-scale infrastructure development- Expanding residential and commercial construction- Growing automotive manufacturing- Increasing industrial investments in emerging economiesCountries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations continue to drive regional demand through significant public and private infrastructure spending.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global polyurethane sealant market include:- 3M- Arkema- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- Sika AG- The Dow Chemical Company- Pidilite Industries Limited- Soudal Group- Astral Adhesives- BASF SEThese market participants are focusing on new product launches, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, capacity expansions, and technological innovations to strengthen their market presence and expand their global customer base.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyurethane-sealant-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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