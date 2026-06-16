Đurić and Koopman Discuss Serbia’s European Integration Process

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today with Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood, Gert Jan Koopman, and emphasized the importance of keeping the European Union’s enlargement policy among the priorities of both EU institutions and Member States, while reaffirming Serbia’s firm commitment to reforms and its European path.

Minister Đurić underscored that membership in the European Union remains Serbia’s strategic objective and stressed that the country continues to implement reforms across all areas relevant to the accession process, including the consistent strengthening of the rule of law and judicial reform. Recalling that a new negotiating structure was established earlier this year and that an Operational Team for Serbia’s EU Accession Process was formed, Đurić noted that this step confirms Serbia’s strong determination to accelerate reforms and advance further towards EU membership.

He also recalled that during the recent visit of President of the European Council António Costa to Belgrade, support for the European perspective of the region was reaffirmed, along with the view that enlargement represents a geostrategic necessity for Europe.

Speaking about the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, Đurić stated that Belgrade remains committed to continuing the dialogue once the necessary conditions are in place. He also emphasized that the Serbian population in the province demonstrated unity and responsibility through its strong turnout and participation in the recently held electoral process.

Đurić highlighted that regional cooperation remains one of Serbia’s key foreign policy priorities, stressing the country’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations throughout the region. As he noted, Serbia seeks to foster good-neighbourly relations that deliver tangible results and enhance regional connectivity, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life for citizens.

The Serbian Foreign Minister further assessed that Serbia is also dedicated to building and deepening bilateral relations with its European partners, based on mutual respect, dialogue and shared interests, which constitute an important component of its European path and EU integration process.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the Mission of Serbia to the European Union and Head of the Operational Team for Serbia’s EU Accession Process, Danijel Apostolović.