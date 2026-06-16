State Secretary Jovanović Participates in the “Alliance for Equality” Conferenceсекретарка Јовановић на конференцији „Савезништво за једнакост“

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, participated today in the conference entitled “Alliance for Equality”, held at Palace of Serbia on the occasion of the National Gender Equality Day. The conference was organized by the Office of the Minister without Portfolio responsible for coordinating activities in the fields of gender equality, prevention of violence against women, and the economic and political empowerment of women, Tatjana Macura.

State Secretary Jovanović spoke at the panel discussion titled “Diplomacy and the Role of Women in Peacebuilding.” In her remarks, she emphasized that the Republic of Serbia actively participates in international discussions dedicated to the role of women in the promotion of peace and security.

She highlighted that Serbia has developed a comprehensive legislative and strategic framework in this area and noted that, in terms of implementing relevant policies and measures, the country ranks alongside significantly larger and more developed states. Jovanović assessed that the Government of the Republic of Serbia has undertaken substantial steps in recent years to advance gender equality and empower women, stressing that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without an inclusive society.

According to her, greater participation of women in decision-making processes contributes to social resilience, strengthens institutional stability, and represents one of the prerequisites for building a stronger and more equitable society.

The panel participants exchanged views on the role of women in diplomacy, peacebuilding, and strengthening security, underscoring the importance of inclusive policies, equal participation in decision-making processes, and international cooperation in this field.

Particular emphasis was placed on the value of sharing experiences and best practices, as well as on continuing joint activities aimed at strengthening the role of women in building stable, resilient, and peaceful societies.