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Ranđelović Meets with the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Serbia

Assistant Minister for Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Miljan Ranđelović, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the Republic of Serbia, Slobodan Šešum.

The interlocutors reviewed the current state of economic relations between the two countries, noting that bilateral cooperation continues to follow a positive trajectory and is characterized by a shared commitment to its further enhancement.

The importance of intensive economic dialogue and cooperation between Serbian and Slovenian business communities was underscored as a key pillar of overall bilateral relations. In this context, views were exchanged on opportunities for further strengthening partnership in areas of mutual interest.

Referring to Serbia’s ongoing European integration process, Ambassador Šešum reaffirmed Slovenia’s continued support for Serbia’s European path. The interlocutors agreed to maintain regular contacts with a view to further strengthening economic cooperation and overall bilateral ties.

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Ranđelović Meets with the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Serbia

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