Đurić: Serbia-Greece Friendship Reaffirmed and Support for EU Integration Confirmed

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Giorgos Gerapetritis, that today’s discussions reaffirmed the historic friendship between the two nations, founded on centuries of mutual support and understanding, emphasizing that Serbia and Greece are united by a shared European future.

Minister Đurić underlined that Serbia counts on the strong support of its Greek friends on its path towards membership in the European Union and expressed gratitude to Greece for its assistance in Serbia’s European integration process, as well as for the outstanding economic relations between the two countries, noting that bilateral trade in goods and services exceeded two billion euros over the past year. He added that the support of Greece is of exceptional importance in helping Serbia take its rightful place within the family of European nations in Brussels as soon as possible.

The Serbian Foreign Minister thanked Greece for its principled position in support of Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and briefed the Greek side on the situation of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija. He stressed that Serbia remains committed to preserving peace and stability and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue, while steadfastly protecting its national interests, the rights of the Serbian people, and the rights of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The Minister particularly welcomed Greece’s decision to participate in the Specialized Expo 2027 Belgrade, assessing that the event will represent an important opportunity to further strengthen Serbia’s international standing and deepen cooperation with friendly countries.

According to him, Serbia attaches special importance to its friendship with Greece and remains committed to the further development of comprehensive bilateral relations for the benefit of both states and peoples. He noted that the talks also addressed the enhancement of regional cooperation and the development of infrastructure projects, with both sides confirming their readiness to jointly contribute to strengthening regional ties. Đurić also emphasized the importance of further facilitating the movement of people, goods, and capital between the two countries, as well as improving mobility and expediting border crossings, particularly during the summer season, stressing that there is strong political will in both Belgrade and Athens to further connect the two countries.

Minister Đurić encouraged as many Serbian and Greek tourists as possible to visit each other’s countries, highlighting the importance of further strengthening tourism exchanges. In that context, he invited Greek friends to visit Serbia and Belgrade, a city of approximately two million inhabitants located at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers, renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage, and home to a significant monument dedicated to Rigas Feraios, jointly erected by the City of Belgrade and the Greek Ministry of Culture.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis emphasized that relations between Serbia and Greece are characterized by historical, cultural, and religious closeness, as well as sincere and enduring dialogue. He stated that Greece regards Serbia’s European perspective as a geopolitical imperative for regional stability and Europe’s prosperity and reiterated that Greece is a strong advocate of the European future of the Western Balkans, based on the principle of individual merit, respect for the acquis communautaire, international law, and good-neighbourly relations.

He recalled that Greece, as a country that supported the Thessaloniki Agenda in 2003, continues to play a leading role in supporting European integration, convinced that enlargement to the Western Balkans represents a strategic investment in peace, security, and stability across Europe. He announced that during Greece’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2027, special attention would be devoted to the European integration of the region and to achieving tangible progress.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation, he highlighted that the development of the Thessaloniki–Skopje–Belgrade railway corridor remains a strategic priority, with the potential to transform the region into an important transport gateway to Central Europe.

The Greek Foreign Minister reiterated that Greek foreign policy is firmly grounded in international law and that Greece’s position regarding the status of Kosovo remains unchanged, alongside its consistent support for the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.