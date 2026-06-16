Assistant Minister Miljan Ranđelović Delivers Lecture to Diplomatic Academy Participants

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy, Miljan Ranđelović, delivered a lecture today to participants of the Diplomatic Academy on the topic “Economic Diplomacy – Bilateral and Multilateral,” as part of the course “Diplomatic Practice.”

During the lecture, Ranđelović presented global trends in the field of economic diplomacy, with particular emphasis on the international economic relations of the Republic of Serbia.

He stressed that economic diplomacy is becoming one of the most important instruments of a modern state's foreign policy, particularly in the context of the growing interdependence of global economic developments and international relations.