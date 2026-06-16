Kozarev Meets with the Ambassador of Morocco

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Dušan Kozarev, met today with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Serbia, Omar Amrar.

The interlocutors emphasized that the traditional friendship between Serbia and Morocco, founded on nearly seven decades of diplomatic relations, the significant anniversary of which will be marked next year, represents a solid foundation for the further enhancement of overall cooperation. They noted that relations between the two countries are characterized by mutual trust, understanding, and consistent respect for each other’s vital national interests, both bilaterally and in multilateral fora.

Welcoming Ambassador Amrar and wishing him success in the performance of his duties in Serbia, Kozarev stressed that the Ministry remains open to continuous dialogue with a view to further strengthening cooperation.

During the cordial and constructive meeting, the interlocutors discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including political and economic relations, free trade, cooperation in the fields of defence and security, ties between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs—particularly in the area of diplomatic training—as well as high-level and highest-level contacts.

The interlocutors welcomed the growing trade exchange between the two countries and pointed to significant potential for further strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in the fields of information technology, transport, and culture. They also highlighted the potential of Serbia and Morocco, drawing on their geostrategic positions and traditionally strong ties with partners on both continents, to further consolidate their roles as bridges between Europe and Africa.

Speaking about cooperation with African countries, Kozarev underscored that Serbia, building upon the legacy of the former Yugoslavia and its traditionally close ties with the African continent, remains committed to further strengthening partnerships with African states through intensified political dialogue, economic cooperation, and the development of inter-institutional relations.

He thanked Morocco for its consistent support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia, as well as for its principled support for international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Kozarev also briefed his interlocutor on the position of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija and on the latest unilateral actions undertaken by the provisional institutions in Pristina.

Kozarev expressed hope that Morocco would confirm its participation in the Expo 2027 Belgrade, for which participation has so far been confirmed by 137 countries.

Ambassador Amrar expressed satisfaction with the dynamic cooperation with the Ministry and assessed that Serbia is successfully developing relations with partners around the world through a balanced and multi-vector foreign policy. He conveyed that throughout his mandate he would remain committed to further strengthening relations between Serbia and Morocco.