Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Set for Rapid Expansion US$ 64.9 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a 5.2% CAGR

Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

North America leads the Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market with a 39% share, driven by strict regulations and advanced treatment chemical adoption.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is projected to grow from US$ 45.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 64.9 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing concerns over freshwater scarcity, stricter environmental regulations, and significant investments in municipal and industrial water treatment infrastructure across developed and developing economies. Governments, industries, and utility providers are increasingly prioritizing efficient water management solutions, creating strong demand for advanced treatment chemicals that ensure water quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

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Rising Freshwater Scarcity Driving Market Demand

The growing global shortage of freshwater resources has emerged as one of the most significant factors fueling the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, climate change, and population growth are placing unprecedented pressure on existing water resources. As nations strive to secure sustainable water supplies, the adoption of chemical treatment solutions for purification, recycling, and wastewater reuse continues to increase. Treatment chemicals play a critical role in removing contaminants, pathogens, and impurities from water, making them indispensable in modern water management systems.

Stringent Environmental Regulations Supporting Market Growth

Governments and environmental agencies worldwide are implementing increasingly strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge and water quality standards. Industries are required to treat wastewater effectively before disposal, leading to greater adoption of coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, and pH adjustment chemicals. Regulatory frameworks focused on reducing pollution and protecting aquatic ecosystems are encouraging organizations to invest in advanced treatment technologies and chemical solutions that improve operational efficiency while ensuring compliance.

Expanding Municipal Water Infrastructure Investments

Municipal water treatment facilities remain among the largest consumers of water treatment chemicals globally. Growing urban populations and increasing demand for safe drinking water are driving governments to modernize aging infrastructure and develop new treatment facilities. Investments in water purification, sewage treatment, and wastewater recycling projects are generating significant opportunities for chemical manufacturers. The municipal sector continues to represent a key growth avenue as cities seek reliable and cost-effective solutions to meet rising water consumption needs.

Industrial Water Reuse and Recycling Trends Accelerate Adoption

Industries across sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, food and beverages, oil and gas, healthcare, and pulp manufacturing are increasingly adopting water recycling and reuse strategies. Water treatment chemicals help industries reduce freshwater consumption, lower operational costs, and meet sustainability targets. As environmental stewardship becomes a core business objective, companies are integrating advanced chemical treatment programs into their water management operations, further strengthening market growth prospects.

Growing Demand for Coagulants and Flocculants

Among chemical categories, coagulants and flocculants continue to account for a substantial share of market demand. These chemicals are widely used to remove suspended particles and impurities during water treatment processes. Their effectiveness in improving water clarity and enhancing treatment efficiency makes them essential components in municipal and industrial facilities. Rising investments in wastewater treatment projects are expected to sustain strong demand for these products throughout the forecast period.

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Increasing Adoption of Disinfection and Biocide Solutions

Public health concerns and heightened awareness regarding waterborne diseases are boosting the demand for biocides and disinfectants. These chemicals play a vital role in eliminating harmful microorganisms and ensuring safe water supplies. The growing emphasis on hygiene, sanitation, and public health protection is encouraging treatment operators to implement advanced disinfection strategies. This trend is particularly prominent in healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and municipal water treatment systems.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Treatment Efficiency

Innovation remains a major trend shaping the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce more efficient, environmentally friendly, and high-performance treatment solutions. Smart water management systems, digital monitoring technologies, and specialized chemical formulations are helping operators optimize treatment processes while reducing chemical consumption and operational expenses. These advancements are improving treatment effectiveness and supporting sustainable water management practices.

Market Segmentation

By Chemical Type

• Coagulants & Flocculants

• Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

• Biocides & Disinfectants

• pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

• Anti-Foaming Agents

• Chelating Agents

• Others

By Form

• Liquid

• Powder

• Granules

By End-User

• Municipal Water and Water Treatment

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Pulp

• Healthcare

• Other

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and capacity expansions to strengthen their market positions. Leading companies are continuously investing in advanced treatment technologies and sustainable chemical solutions to address evolving customer requirements and regulatory expectations.

✦ Veolia

✦ SUEZ worldwide

✦ DuPont

✦ Xylem

✦ Kemira

✦ Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

✦ Gradiant Corporation

✦ Trojan Technologies Group ULC.

✦ Hydro International Ltd.

✦ ACCIONA

Future Outlook

The outlook for the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market remains positive as water security challenges continue to intensify worldwide. Growing investments in water infrastructure, increasing industrial water reuse initiatives, stricter environmental regulations, and ongoing technological advancements are expected to sustain market expansion through 2033. As governments and industries prioritize efficient water management and sustainability, demand for advanced treatment chemicals will continue to rise, positioning the market for steady and long-term growth over the forecast period.

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