EXG Pro Taps Into the Rise of Functional Fandom with Alien Xenomorph Cable Guys Launch

Alien Xenomorph Controller Holder & Phone Stand EXG Pro Alien Xenomorph Controller Holder & Phone Stand EXG Pro Alien Xenomorph Alien Xenomorph

EXG Pro is leaning into one of the fastest-growing areas of licensed merchandise: functional fandom.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumers continue transforming gaming stations, desks and entertainment spaces into extensions of personal identity, EXG Pro is leaning into one of the fastest-growing areas of licensed merchandise: functional fandom.

The company’s latest launch - the Alien Xenomorph Controller Holder & Phone Stand -arrives amid continued growth in pop culture collectibles, gaming accessories and “desk aesthetic” culture, where consumers are increasingly seeking products that combine practicality with display appeal.

According to MIDiA Research, the gaming merchandise and collectibles market has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global category, driven by fans looking to deepen engagement with entertainment franchises beyond the screen.

At the same time, gaming setup culture continues to gain momentum across TikTok, Twitch and YouTube, with desk accessories, streaming backdrops and collectible tech décor becoming a key part of self-expression for younger consumers. Searches and social engagement around gaming desk accessories and themed setup décor continue to grow across gaming communities.

EXG Pro’s newest addition to its Cable Guys range taps directly into this crossover between fandom, gaming lifestyle and home tech accessories.

Inspired by the iconic Xenomorph creature from the Alien franchise, the officially licensed Disney collectible functions as both a display piece and practical holder for gaming controllers, smartphones and accessories. The launch reflects growing retailer demand for products that sit across multiple categories including gaming, gifting, collectibles and lifestyle tech.

Horror merchandise in particular has seen a major resurgence in mainstream retail, with legacy franchises such as Alien continuing to attract both nostalgic older audiences and younger consumers discovering the property through modern gaming, streaming and entertainment culture.

The broader Cable Guys range has helped define a category that merges licensed entertainment with utility-led design, appealing to consumers looking for products that enhance gaming spaces, home offices and entertainment setups without feeling purely decorative.

Industry analysts have also noted that consumers are increasingly gravitating towards merchandise that offers both emotional connection and everyday functionality, especially as collectors become more selective with discretionary spending.

Retailers are similarly seeing continued demand for “desk-ready décor” and fandom-inspired accessories that blur the lines between collectibles, tech and home styling.

The Alien Xenomorph Cable Guys Controller Holder & Phone Stand is available now from EXG Pro with an RRP of $29.99 from ExgPro.com

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