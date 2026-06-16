RCP member and fellows recognised in King Charles III Birthday Honours 2026

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the RCP, said:

'I am delighted to congratulate our member and fellows recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours. These awards are a fitting tribute to their exceptional commitment to patient care, medical excellence and service to society.

'Across the RCP community, we see every day the dedication, skill and compassion that underpin these honours. It is a source of great pride to see colleagues from such a wide range of specialties and backgrounds acknowledged today.

'Their achievements not only reflect individual excellence, but also the vital contribution our profession makes to the health and wellbeing of our communities.'

The RCP fellows and member honoured in the 2026 New Year list are:

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Dame Parveen June KUMAR DBE FRCP, professor emerita of medicine and education, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London.

For services to global medical education and health.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Carol Elspeth Goodeve BRAYNE CBE FRCP, professor emeritus and senior visiting fellow, department of psychiatry, University of Cambridge.

For services to Medicine, Medical Research and Public Health

Professor Melanie Jane HALL (Melanie Jane Davies) CBE FRCP, professor of Diabetes Medicine, University of Leicester.

For services to global diabetes research, policy and care management.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Timothy Robin ORCHARD FRCP, chief executive, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and professor of gastroenterology, Imperial College London.

For services to the NHS and healthcare research and innovation.

Professor Sarah Joanna TABRIZI FMedSci FRS FRCP, professor of clinical neurology, University College London.

For services to people with huntington’s disease.

Professor Ian Stuart YOUNG FRCP, consultant chemical pathologist, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and chief scientific advisor to the Department of Health.

For services to health services research and development and to health education.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Andrew Tyler ELDER FRCP, lately president, Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

For services to Medicine and to Medical Education

Professor Mohamed Wasim HANIF FRCP, clinical advisor, Diabetes UK and professor of diabetes and endocrinology, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

For services to diabetes and to health inequalities.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Niall Gerald James KEENAN FRCP, divisional director for medicine services, West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

For services to the NHS.

Dr Inderpal SINGH, FRCP, national clinical lead, Falls and Frailty.

For services to osteoporosis care in Wales.

Dr Inderpal Singh said:

‘I am deeply humbled and honoured to have been recommended for an OBE. In my roles as National Clinical Lead with the Welsh Government and later NHS Wales Performance and Improvement, I have had the privilege of working with teams across all Welsh Health Boards to strengthen care for older people, particularly in falls prevention, frailty, and osteoporosis.

‘The recommendations of the Falls and Fragility Fracture Audit Programme (FFFAP), led by the Royal College of Physicians and commissioned by the Healthcare Quality Improvement Partnership (HQIP), have been instrumental in shaping improvements in osteoporosis care in Wales. Close collaboration between the FFFAP team and Welsh colleagues has supported significant advances in hip fracture care and the implementation of the Royal Osteoporosis Society’s 80/50/80 standards, culminating in a universal Fracture Liaison Service mandate across Wales.’

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr John Richard BUSCOMBE FRCP, lately consultant in nuclear medicine, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

For services to Nuclear Medicine

Professor Ghulam Andre NG FRCP, head of department, cardiovascular sciences, University of Leicester and president, British Cardiovascular Society.

For services to medical research and healthcare.

Professor Lakshminarayan Rao RANGANATH MRCP, trustee and co-founder, Alkaptonuria Society.

For services to people with alkaptonuria.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Dr Tyrrell George John Robert EVANS FRCP, vice-president, St Christopher’s Hospice.

For services to Palliative Care.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Peter John BAXTER FRCP, former consultation physician in public health.

For services to public health and to protecting communities from volcanic hazards.

Knights Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO)

Dr Michael David DIXON CVO OBE FRCP, head of the Royal Medical Household and doctor to The King.

Lieutenant of the Victorian Order (LVO)

Dr Robert Hywel THOMAS FRCP, clinical radiologist to The King.