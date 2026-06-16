Hydrogen Peroxide Market Driven by Rising Demand Across Pulp & Paper, Healthcare and Water Treatment Industries

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Rising Demand

Extensive use of hydrogen peroxide across industries such as textiles, chemical synthesis, mining, food processing, and personal care.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hydrogen peroxide market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising demand from the pulp and paper industry, expanding applications across multiple industrial sectors, and increasing consumption in the healthcare industry. In addition, the growing adoption of hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment is creating new growth opportunities for market participants.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pulp and Paper, Wastewater Treatment, Textile, Mining, Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09665 Key Growth DriversThe hydrogen peroxide market is expanding due to several key factors, including:- Rising demand from the pulp and paper industry for environmentally friendly bleaching solutions.- Extensive use of hydrogen peroxide across industries such as textiles, chemical synthesis, mining, food processing, and personal care.- Increasing demand from the healthcare sector for sterilization and disinfection applications.- Growing adoption of hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment due to stricter environmental regulations and the need for sustainable water management.However, concerns related to the health and environmental risks associated with improper handling and storage of hydrogen peroxide may restrain market growth during the forecast period.Pulp & Paper Segment to Maintain Market Leadership:- Based on application, the pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest share of the global hydrogen peroxide market in 2021, contributing nearly half of the total revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period, driven by continuous technological advancements in paper manufacturing and the increasing preference for chlorine-free bleaching processes. Furthermore, hydrogen peroxide's effectiveness as a disinfectant is expanding its commercial applications.Asia-Pacific to Lead Regional Growth:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global hydrogen peroxide market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the overall market revenue, and is expected to retain its leading position through 2031. The region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.- Rapid industrialization, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for specialty chemicals are key factors supporting market growth across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rising investments in water treatment infrastructure further strengthen the region's market outlook.- Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Leading Market Participants:-Major companies operating in the global hydrogen peroxide market include:- Indian Peroxide Ltd.- Cleartech Industries- Solvay- Hansol Chemicals- Arkema S.A.- Evonik Industries- Meghmani Finechem Limited- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.- Akzo Nobel- BASF- Kemira Oyj- National Peroxide LimitedThese companies are strengthening their market presence through strategic initiatives such as product launches, capacity expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. The report provides detailed insights into their product portfolios, business strategies, operating performance, and competitive positioning.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-peroxide-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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