ISPL Support Services Expands Operations with New 150-Seat Facility to Drive AI-Human Integrated Call Centre Solutions

ISPL Support Services AI-Human Integrated Call Centre Customer Support

CHENNAI, INDIA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISPL Support Services is investing in a new facility with 150 seats to support the growth of its AI-Human Integrated Call Centre Solutions.

ISPL Support Services, a Customer support and business process outsourcing company, is happy to announce that it moved to a new, state-of-the-art office facility in May 2026 as part of its sustained growth and expansion efforts.

The new office will support the company's next stage of growth by delivering infrastructure that will enable it to deliver services to its clients across various industries, with seating for up to 150 people.

The strategic move stands as ISPL Support Services' vision of the future of customer engagement with the help of AI-Human Integrated Call Centre Services. Incorporating AI with the empathy, problem-solving abilities, and personalized interactions provided by human agents, ISPL seeks to offer an enhanced customer journey and enhance operational efficiency for its clients.

The facility expansion will allow the company to scale, implement new customer support technologies, and create new job opportunities. These AI-powered tools will be integrated with human customer service agents, enabling ISPL to deliver quicker response times, better customer knowledge, quality control, and support solutions.

A spokesman for ISPL Support Services stated that the relocation to their new office is a significant step forward for ISPL's growth. With our investment in a larger facility and an AI-human integrated service model, we are well-equipped to meet these demands, while providing our clients with exceptional value for the services.

The company's vision for the future of customer service is to ensure the perfect synergy of technology and human know-how. The new office will be a place for innovation, where the development and delivery of next-generation call centre solutions will be built on both artificial intelligence-driven automation and highly skilled support teams.

About ISPL Support Services:

ISPL Support Services provides customer support, call centre operations, business process outsourcing, CRM solutions, and technology-enabled customer engagement services. The company's core business is providing flexible, scalable, and innovative solutions that enable businesses to enhance their customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

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