T2 Group Launches Nationwide Hiring Initiative for Remote Radiology Patient Scheduling Representatives

Full-time, work-from-home roles with a growing national Health IT and remote workforce company offer benefits, paid training, and a chance to help patients.

Every imaging appointment we schedule represents a patient waiting for answers.” — Kevin Torf, Managing Partner, T2 Group

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Group, a national consulting and workforce solutions firm specializing in Health IT and patient access, today announced it is actively hiring full-time, remote Radiology Patient Scheduling Representatives through its T2 Flex division. The new positions support a leading U.S. healthcare organization while helping patients navigate and schedule essential diagnostic imaging services.

The roles come as healthcare providers face growing demand for diagnostic imaging and increasing pressure to improve patient access and scheduling efficiency. Radiology Patient Scheduling Representatives coordinate appointments for procedures including MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, and nuclear medicine, while delivering compassionate, patient-centered service on every call.

“Every imaging appointment we schedule represents a patient waiting for answers,” said Kevin Torf, Managing Partner, T2 Group. “We’re looking for compassionate professionals who thrive in a patient-focused, fast-paced environment and want to make a difference in patients’ lives every day. As T2 continues to grow, we offer something many roles today don’t: the stability of full-time, W-2 employment, real benefits, paid training, and a clear path to advance, all from the comfort of home. We are proud to grow our remote team and to invest in the training and support that help our people succeed.”

As demand for imaging services continues to grow nationwide, T2 Group is expanding its team of scheduling professionals across the country to help healthcare providers connect patients with timely care. The hiring push reflects T2 Group’s accelerating growth, as a widening roster of health systems turn to its T2 Flex division for reliable, scalable patient access support.

A Remote-First Career With Real Support

New team members receive comprehensive training, ongoing coaching, and the support needed to succeed in a fast-paced healthcare environment. For many, T2 Flex offers what their current role may not: a stable, full-time position with benefits, a supportive team, real room to advance, and the freedom to work fully from home. By investing in its people, T2 Group enhances the patient experience while delivering exceptional scheduling services to healthcare organizations nationwide.

T2 Group built its T2 Flex model around flexibility and people. Representatives work fully from home, receive company-provided equipment, and complete extensive paid training before taking calls. The positions are full-time, W-2 roles with benefits, including a 401(k) available for eligible employees, standard weekday schedules, and clear paths for professional development and long-term employment based on performance and client needs.

Who T2 Group Is Looking For

Ideal candidates bring strong communication skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to outstanding patient service. Experience with Epic EMR/EHR is required, and prior radiology scheduling, patient access, or healthcare call center experience is highly preferred. A high school diploma or GED is required, with an associate or bachelor’s degree preferred. Candidates should be comfortable working independently in a remote setting and able to maintain a professional, distraction-free home office with a reliable, high-speed internet connection.

How To Apply

Interested candidates can learn more and apply through T2 Group’s careers page at t2group.com/careers. T2 Group encourages applicants from across the country to explore its growing roster of remote opportunities.

About T2 Flex

T2 Flex is the workforce solutions division of T2 Group, providing highly trained remote professionals to healthcare organizations nationwide. The company specializes in patient access, scheduling, contact center operations, and healthcare support services that help improve patient experience and operational efficiency.

About T2 Group

T2 Group is a leading Health IT partner to health systems nationwide, operating through four specialized divisions: T2 Flex, which delivers an expansive remote workforce; T2 Tech, focused on Health IT consulting and Agile Transformation; T2 Talent, offering specialized Health IT recruiting; and T2 Ignite, home of the EZCARE connected health platform. Built on deep industry relationships and a proven track record of delivery, T2 Group helps health systems modernize, grow, and serve patients more effectively. Learn more at t2group.com.

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