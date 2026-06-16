Pietential to Host 'Quantifying Veteran Wellbeing' Session for Veteran-Serving Organizations, Veterans, and Advocates

Pietential Wellbeing for all Veteran's Wellbeing Journey

An invite-only working session will help veteran leaders move beyond participation metrics and measure what is actually changing in veterans’ lives

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pietential , an independent wellbeing intelligence system for measuring and improving holistic human wellbeing, today announced its upcoming invite-only session, Quantifying Veteran Wellbeing, taking place Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET.The 60-minute live working discussion is intended for veteran service organizations, funders, program leaders, community partners, veterans, and advocates focused on understanding whether veteran support efforts are creating measurable improvements in veterans’ lives.The session will be hosted by John Starling, U.S. Air Force veteran and Founder & CEO of Pietential. Starling served in the United States Air Force before spending more than 20 years advising companies, nonprofits, and leadership teams on strategy, growth, and organizational performance. He founded Pietential five years ago to give individuals and organizations a clearer, data-driven way to understand human wellbeing over time.“Activity is not the same as effectiveness,” said Starling. “Veteran-serving organizations do deeply important work, but many are still asked to prove impact using participation numbers, attendance, or anecdotal stories alone. This session will examine how leaders can measure what actually changed in the lives of the veterans they serve.”The session will also feature Dr. Steven Crane, United States Marine Corps veteran and Founder & CEO of Veteran Roadmap, a veteran-led organization focused on helping veterans and their families navigate the practical, financial, personal, and community challenges of life after service. After experiencing homelessness during his own transition from the Marine Corps, Dr. Crane built his work around helping other veterans avoid similar gaps in support, direction, and stability. Through Veteran Roadmap, he and his team have supported thousands of veterans in accessing resources, maximizing earned benefits, strengthening financial stability, and building a stronger foundation for long-term independence.Quantifying Veteran Wellbeing will focus on one central question: Can veteran-serving organizations objectively prove that their programs are improving veteran wellbeing?During the discussion, participants will explore how organizations can move beyond activity-based reporting and begin tracking meaningful changes in areas such as belonging, self-esteem, safety, stability, purpose, and overall wellbeing.The session will address measurement questions including:Are veteran support programs moving the needle on wellbeing?Are organizations identifying the veterans who need support most?Can individuals or cohorts that are improving, declining, or being left behind be identified?Are programs tracking change over time, or only reporting participation?Can funders, boards, and partners be shown credible evidence of wellbeing improvement?“This is not a traditional webinar,” Starling added. “It is a focused working discussion for leaders who care deeply about veteran wellbeing and want better ways to prove what is working, identify where support is falling short, and strengthen confidence with funders, boards, and the communities they serve.”The session is live, invite-only, and limited in size to support meaningful discussion. Topics will include current gaps in impact measurement, language for discussing those gaps with funders and boards, and a practical framework for tracking wellbeing at the individual, cohort, and population level over time.Registration information is available at:About PietentialPietential is an independent wellbeing intelligence system that helps individuals and organizations assess, measure, monitor, improve, and interpret holistic human wellbeing. Built around five Maslow-derived domains and twenty sub-domains, Pietential provides visual wellbeing insights, longitudinal tracking, and population-level intelligence to help organizations better understand the people and communities they serve.Pietential supports individuals, employers, nonprofits, foundations, veteran-serving organizations, and social impact leaders with objective wellbeing data that can inform action, strengthen program impact, and support measurable improvement over time.

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