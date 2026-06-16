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The Business Research Company's Geothermal Energy Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $8.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The geothermal energy sector is gaining traction as a reliable and sustainable energy source worldwide. Driven by technological progress and increased investment in renewables, this market is set to expand steadily over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and future outlook for geothermal energy from 2025 to 2030.

Strong Growth Expected in the Geothermal Energy Market Size

The geothermal energy market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.6 billion in 2025 to $6.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This past expansion is largely due to the availability of high-temperature geothermal resources, early adoption of flash steam plants, government incentives supporting renewable projects, growing demand for heating solutions, and broader geothermal exploration activities.

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Future Market Projections Highlight Continued Expansion

Looking ahead, the geothermal energy market is forecasted to grow robustly, reaching $8.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. Key factors driving this growth include advancements in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS), wider use of ground source heat pumps, rising demand for low-carbon energy generation, development of hybrid geothermal technologies, and improvements in drilling and subsurface mapping techniques. Notable trends during this period involve increasing installations of geothermal power plants, expansion of direct heating applications, ongoing adoption of enhanced geothermal systems, and greater utilization of geothermal energy in industrial processes.

Understanding Geothermal Energy and Its Sources

Geothermal energy is derived from the Earth’s internal heat, which mainly originates from the planet’s formation and the decay of radioactive elements. This heat is stored in reservoirs beneath the Earth’s surface, where hot water and steam can be found at various depths and temperatures. These geothermal resources are tapped to provide both heat and electricity generation, making them a versatile and renewable energy source.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geothermal-energy-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Investment Surge Fuels Geothermal Energy Growth

One of the primary forces behind the geothermal energy market’s expansion is the increasing financial commitment to renewable energy projects. Investment in renewables includes funding for the development, installation, and operation of sustainable energy solutions such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biomass. This trend is driven by growing concerns about climate change, technological improvements, enhanced efficiency, and cost reductions. Specifically for geothermal energy, investments support the construction, operation, and maintenance of power plants and exploration of geothermal resources. For example, in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global energy investments rose from approximately US $2.4 trillion in 2022 to about US $2.8 trillion in 2023, reflecting strong investor confidence in the renewable sector.

Key Geographical Players in the Geothermal Energy Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for geothermal energy. However, North America is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The geothermal energy market analysis covers several major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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