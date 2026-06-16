Neurovascular Devices Market: USD 7.49 Billion by 2031 as Aneurysm Treatments Expands, Reports Mordor Intelligence

The research report forecasts the neurovascular devices market to register a CAGR of 7.67% during 2026–2031, led by North America.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the neurovascular devices market size is estimated at USD 5.17 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.49 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market continues to benefit from the growing prevalence of stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and other neurovascular disorders. Increasing awareness of early intervention, expanding access to specialized stroke centers, and ongoing advancements in minimally invasive neurointerventional procedures are supporting demand across hospitals and specialty care settings. The report highlights that healthcare systems are placing greater emphasis on improving treatment outcomes and reducing procedure times, creating a favorable environment for neurovascular device adoption.Neurovascular Devices Market Key Growth FactorsGrowing Burden of Stroke and Neurovascular DisordersThe increasing incidence of ischemic stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and related neurovascular conditions continues to drive demand for advanced treatment solutions. Healthcare providers are focusing on timely diagnosis and intervention to improve patient outcomes, supporting greater utilization of neurovascular devices across acute care settings.“As neurovascular care continues to advance through expanding treatment access and growing adoption of minimally invasive interventions, decision-makers require research built on transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and key factors influencing demand,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Expansion of Minimally Invasive ProceduresClinical preference for minimally invasive neurointerventional techniques is contributing to market growth. These procedures are often associated with shorter recovery periods and reduced procedural complexity, encouraging broader adoption among healthcare providers and supporting continued investment in neurovascular treatment technologies.Improving Access to Specialized Stroke CareThe expansion of comprehensive stroke centers and improvements in neurovascular treatment pathways are increasing access to advanced interventions. Healthcare systems are investing in specialized infrastructure, imaging capabilities, and care coordination programs that facilitate the use of neurovascular devices in emergency and planned procedures.Neurovascular Devices Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMay 2026: Stereotaxis reported expanding adoption of its FDA-cleared robotic endovascular technologies, including its MAGiC catheter platform, across multiple clinical sites. The development highlights continued industry investment in improving precision, workflow efficiency, and minimally invasive neurovascular procedures.May 2026: Route 92 Medical continued advancing its neurovascular portfolio through ongoing clinical evaluation of stroke treatment technologies designed to support faster and more effective clot removal procedures. The development reflects continued industry focus on improving outcomes for patients experiencing acute ischemic stroke through minimally invasive interventions.Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation InsightsBy Product - Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices, Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices (Micro-catheters, Guidewires, Sheaths), and Other Devices (Liquid Embolics, Occlusion Balloons)By Target Disease - Ischemic Stroke, Cerebral Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations & Fistulas, and Intracerebral HemorrhageBy End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Neurology & Stroke CentersBy Geography -North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East and AfricaSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaNeurovascular Devices Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established stroke treatment networks, and strong adoption of minimally invasive neurovascular procedures. The region continues to benefit from ongoing investments in specialized neurological care.Europe maintains a significant market position, driven by increasing awareness of neurovascular diseases, growing adoption of advanced treatment approaches, and continued focus on improving stroke care outcomes.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing access to neurointerventional procedures, and rising awareness of stroke management are contributing to market growth across several countries.The Portable Air Purifier Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/neurovascular-devices-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/neurovascular-devices-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/neurovascular-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/neurovascular-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/neurovascular-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Neurovascular Devices Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the neurovascular devices market as competitive, with established global medical device manufacturers continuing to invest in product development, clinical evidence generation, and geographic expansion. Competition is influenced by device performance, physician familiarity, procedural efficiency, regulatory compliance, and healthcare provider relationships.Neurovascular Devices Market Key Companies• Medtronic• Stryker• Johnson & Johnson MedTech• Penumbra Inc.• Terumo Corporation• MicroPort Scientific Corporation• Rapid Medical• Acandis GmbH• Phenox GmbH• Lepu Medical TechnologyDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Neurovascular Devices Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/neurovascular-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceThe perfusion radiology market is expected to grow from USD 3.20 billion in 2026 to USD 4.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, rising demand for advanced diagnostic imaging techniques, and growing adoption of perfusion imaging for assessing tissue blood flow and disease progression.Medical Ventilator MarketThe medical ventilator market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2026 to USD 4.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rising demand for critical care equipment, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and intensive care facilities.The vacuum blood collection tubes market is estimated to grow from USD 1.59 billion in 2026 to USD 2.26 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing diagnostic testing volumes, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and growing demand for safe and efficient blood collection systems in healthcare settings.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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