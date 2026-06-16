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The Business Research Company's Demand for General Lighting Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $129.2 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $129.21 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The general lighting industry has been experiencing steady progress, shaped by technological advances and growing infrastructure needs. As urban development continues and energy-efficient solutions gain traction, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving demand, regional dynamics, and promising future trends in the general lighting sphere.

Steady Expansion in General Lighting Market Size and Future Outlook

The general lighting market has shown consistent growth recently. It is projected to increase from $101.49 billion in 2025 to $105.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This upward trend during the past years has been fueled by the widespread adoption of LED lighting, a growing focus on energy conservation, rising commercial construction projects, the ongoing transition from incandescent to more efficient lamps, and the expansion of urban outdoor lighting infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $129.21 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.1%. This anticipated growth is supported by increasing integration of smart lighting systems, rising interest in sustainable lighting technologies, a surge in residential renovation activities, expansion of connected city lighting initiatives, and the preference for low maintenance lighting products. Key trends shaping the future market include the adoption of energy-efficient lighting, proliferation of smart and connected lighting setups, improvements in long-life and maintenance-free technologies, demand for glare-free architectural lighting, and a shift toward environmentally friendly lighting materials.

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Understanding General Lighting and Its Benefits

General lighting refers to ambient lighting systems designed to provide adequate illumination for both indoor and outdoor spaces without causing glare. These solutions are known for their cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and their ability to enhance the overall ambiance of living and working environments. By creating sufficient brightness, general lighting supports safety and comfort while also contributing to aesthetic appeal.

Construction Activity as a Primary Growth Driver for General Lighting

One of the major factors propelling the general lighting market is the increasing pace of construction activities worldwide. Construction includes the development of new structures as well as upgrades to existing buildings for residential, commercial, and infrastructure purposes. Government investments, particularly in infrastructure projects, are a significant catalyst, with public funding accelerating the development of transportation networks, energy facilities, and public amenities. Each new construction project inherently demands comprehensive lighting solutions to ensure functionality, safety, and visual appeal. For example, in June 2025, Eurostat reported a 3.0% rise in construction output in the euro area and a 2.5% increase across the European Union compared to April 2024. Such growth in construction directly translates into higher demand for general lighting products.

View the full general lighting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-lighting-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Additional Factors Supporting Growth in General Lighting

Beyond construction, the market is also being supported by a greater emphasis on energy-saving lighting technologies and smart lighting integration. Consumers and businesses are increasingly seeking illumination options that reduce power consumption and maintenance costs. The growing popularity of connected city lighting projects further expands opportunities by linking lighting infrastructure with digital networks to optimize performance and sustainability. These evolving priorities ensure continued momentum for the general lighting market.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region in General Lighting Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global general lighting market, thanks to rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and government initiatives supporting modernization of lighting infrastructure. North America ranked as the second-largest regional market, driven by technological advancements and infrastructure investments. The general lighting market report covers various key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and regional dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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