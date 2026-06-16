Shared Island Greenways Funding to support four projects in the border region

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, and Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins MLA, have today announced funding for four greenways in the border region under the Shared Island Greenways Development Fund which was established by the Government of Ireland in November 2025 to support the progression of greenway projects in the border region.

The Shared Island Greenways Development Fund will support implementation of the National Development Plan objective to ‘continue development of an island-wide greenway network to link the Atlantic coast with the Eastern seaboard across the border region’. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the delivery of greenways schemes in the border region. Shared island funding will be used in conjunction with other funding sources to progress four greenway schemes, where possible.