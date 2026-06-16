Shared Island Greenways Funding to support four projects in the border region
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, and Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins MLA, have today announced funding for four greenways in the border region under the Shared Island Greenways Development Fund which was established by the Government of Ireland in November 2025 to support the progression of greenway projects in the border region.
The Shared Island Greenways Development Fund will support implementation of the National Development Plan objective to ‘continue development of an island-wide greenway network to link the Atlantic coast with the Eastern seaboard across the border region’. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the delivery of greenways schemes in the border region. Shared island funding will be used in conjunction with other funding sources to progress four greenway schemes, where possible.
“Through collaborative working with our counterparts in the Government of Ireland, I’m delighted that funding has been identified to further expand our cross-border greenway network and to build on the success achieved to date.
Cross-border greenways provide a transformative opportunity to enhance sustainable transport, tourism and regional connectivity. This funding demonstrates commitment to further develop sustainable transport on a cross-border basis. This all enhances the island of Ireland as a place where people want to live and work, to visit and invest.”
Minister for Infrastructure in the Northern Ireland Executive, Liz Kimmins
Funding for 2026 and 2027 has been confirmed for Sligo-Enniskillen, Derry to Buncrana, Warrenpoint to Newcastle and Lifford-Derry projects. These greenway schemes have the potential to strengthen the appeal of these regions, while encouraging visitors to further explore the regions, extend their stay, and generate greater economic benefits for local communities.
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