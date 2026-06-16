Minister Naughton visits European Parliament to discuss Ireland’s EU Presidency priorities

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton will visit the European Parliament to meet with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) ahead of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. During the visit, the Minister will discuss Ireland’s priorities in education and youth policy, including enhanced cooperation under the European Education Area Strategy and the future development of key EU initiatives. Speaking in advance of the visit, Minister Naughton said:

Concluding, the Minister said:

Minister Naughton also thanked MEPS for taking the time from their busy parliamentary schedules to discuss Ireland’s priorities ahead of the Presidency.

Notes to Editors Education cooperation at EU level is set out in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which provides that the role of the EU is to encourage education cooperation between Member States by supporting and supplementing actions at national level. This is aimed at developing cooperation between education systems at all levels, promoting mobility for students and teachers and between education establishments, as well as cooperation in vocational education and training. Responsibility for the organisation, administration, policies, curriculum and other aspects of education systems lies with the Member States. The Member States utilise the outputs and outcomes form EU cooperation to inform their own policies and structures, as appropriate to their national circumstances. Education Ministers meet in the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council formation on at least two occasions each year to adopt decisions on specific education cooperation matters. Ireland will assume the Presidency of the EU Council on 1 July 2026 for the next six months. The European Parliament is a co-legislator at EU level for the Erasmus+ Programme, for which the next Programme for 2028-2024 is under preparation during the Irish Presidency. This will involve engagement and negotiations with the European Parliament to achieve as much progress as possible to agreement on a new Programme.

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