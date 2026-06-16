Vimi Fasteners Releases 2025 Sustainability Report: Profitability Strengthens as 'Next Index' ESG Rating Climbs to 65%

Group achieves 1.5% revenue growth and enhanced global profitability despite a complex macroeconomic landscape marked by geopolitical tensions

We have determinedly pursued a path toward authentic, measurable sustainability.” — Marco Sargenti CEO VIMI

NOVELLARA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vimi Fasteners, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-precision engineered fastening components, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The document successfully integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives into the Group's core industrial strategy, demonstrating that the ecological transition has become a fundamental driver of long-term value creation for all stakeholders.Resiliency in a Complex Global ArenaIn a highly challenging macroeconomic year—characterized by international geopolitical volatility, intense Asian competitive pressure, and the implementation of new U.S. tariffs under the second Trump administration—Vimi Fasteners’ business model proved remarkably solid and resilient. The Group recorded a 1.5% increase in revenues alongside a significant improvement in overall global profitability."2025 was a year dense with global trade tensions that thoroughly tested our responsiveness, yet ultimately confirmed the great resilience of the Group," stated Marco Sargenti, CEO of Vimi Fasteners. "We have determinedly pursued a path toward authentic, measurable sustainability. We look to the future with confidence, certain that a company’s growth is inextricably linked to the well-being of its community."Measurable Environmental Performance & Circular EconomyVimi Fasteners' ESG trajectory is backed by clear, consistently improving key performance indicators (KPIs):ESG Next Index Advancement: The Group's proprietary sustainability indicator, the Next Index, rose to 65%, up from 61% in 2024 and 55% in 2023.Renewable Energy Transition: 82% of the company's electricity consumption is now sourced from renewable energy, driven by a strategic mix of an expanded on-site photovoltaic system and certified green energy supplies.Circular Economy Milestones: The recovery rate for manufacturing waste reached 69%, drastically mitigating the company's industrial environmental footprint.Social Commitment, Governance, and CybersecurityOn the social and governance fronts, Vimi Fasteners accelerated targeted investments across three critical pillars:Workplace Well-being and Safety: The Group implemented structural upgrades to optimize the microclimate within its production departments. Concurrently, a rigorous enforcement of safety protocols led to a further reduction in workplace accident rates.Advanced Cybersecurity: Vimi Fasteners officially initiated the compliance pathway toward achieving TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) certification, the gold standard for information security in the automotive and high-tech supply chains, ensuring maximum protection for corporate and client data.Community Support: The Group renewed its financial commitment to local educational institutions and the Caritas community soup kitchen, reinforcing its territorial social responsibility.Preserving Biodiversity: The UNESCO Biosphere PartnershipA standout flagship initiative of the 2025 fiscal year is Vimi Fasteners' formal partnership with the UNESCO Tuscan-Emilian Apennine Biosphere Reserve.To actively offset its carbon footprint, Vimi Fasteners has purchased localized sustainability credits generated by the park. This direct investment funds the responsible management and preservation of regional woodlands, boosting their carbon sequestration capacity, mitigating hydrogeological risks, and safeguarding the local animal and plant biodiversity in the very territory where the company operates.About Vimi FastenersVimi Fasteners is a premier manufacturer of high-precision fastening systems for demanding applications across the automotive, industrial, aerospace, and energy sectors. Headquartered in Novellara (Italy), the company is renowned for its advanced engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and commitment to sustainable industrial development.

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