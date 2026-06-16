Green Lettuce brings authentic Persian cuisine to Greenville, SC, serving fresh, traditional dishes and warm hospitality in a welcoming dining atmosphere.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenville, South Carolina, June 2026: Green Lettuce is bringing the rich flavors, warm hospitality, and time-honored traditions of Persian dining to the South Carolina community. Located in Greenville, SC, the restaurant offers guests a welcoming place to enjoy authentic Persian food made with fresh ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and a menu inspired by the vibrant culture of Iranian cuisine. Every dish is crafted to give guests a flavorful dining experience that feels comforting, memorable, and true to Persian culinary tradition.Green Lettuce serves a flavorful selection of Persian-inspired dishes designed for families, friends, professionals, and food lovers looking for a memorable dining experience. From carefully prepared kebabs and fresh salads to appetizers, soups, desserts, and wholesome menu options, the restaurant focuses on quality, taste, and consistency. Its chefs use traditional cooking techniques to create meals that feel both comforting and distinctive, making Green Lettuce a standout choice for guests seeking something beyond everyday dining.With a cozy atmosphere and a commitment to genuine hospitality, Green Lettuce continues to build its reputation as a trusted destination for Persian food in Greenville, SC. The restaurant offers a dining experience that blends culture, flavor, and freshness, giving local guests and visitors an inviting place to enjoy authentic meals with family, friends, or colleagues. Each visit reflects the restaurant’s dedication to serving satisfying Persian cuisine in a warm and welcoming setting.For more information about Persian restaurant dining, please contact their office at 864-214-1355.About Green Lettuce: Green Lettuce is a restaurant serving authentic Persian and Iranian-inspired cuisine. Known for fresh ingredients, traditional preparation, and a welcoming dining environment, Green Lettuce provides guests with flavorful meals that celebrate Persian food, culture, and hospitality.Company name: Green LettuceAddress: 626 Congaree RoadCity: GreenvilleState: South CarolinaZip code: 29607Phone number: 864-214-1355

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