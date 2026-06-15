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Governor Ivey Encourages Alabamians to Head to the Polls for June 16 Primary Runoff Election

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to vote in the upcoming June 16 Primary Runoff Election.

“Good government begins with an engaged citizenry. And every Alabama citizen has a responsibility to make their voice heard at the ballot box,” said Governor Ivey. “It is critical Alabamians get out and vote in Tuesday’s Runoff Election to help choose the leaders who will guide Alabama’s continued success and momentum forward.”

Alabamians will have the opportunity to vote in runoff races where no candidate received the required majority of votes during the Primary Election.

Click here or the above image for VIDEO.

Polls across the state will be open this coming Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registered voters must bring a valid photo ID. 2026 election information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. 

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Thursday, June 18, 2026:

https://we.tl/t-4u3wCwTemHNuBDjO

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Governor Ivey Encourages Alabamians to Head to the Polls for June 16 Primary Runoff Election

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