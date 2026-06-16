Governor Ivey Encourages Alabamians to Head to the Polls for June 16 Primary Runoff Election

Governor Ivey encouraged Alabamians to vote in the upcoming June 16 Primary Runoff Election. Alabamians will have the opportunity to vote in runoff races where no candidate received the required majority during the Primary Election. (Governor’s Office, Gina Maiola & Alyssa Turner)

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