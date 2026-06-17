Digicode Unveils ERP-Agnostic, Multi-Agent AI System to Automate the Enterprise Source-to-Contract Cycle

New custom-built agentic AI solution cuts the procurement cycle duration from 90 days to under 30 days, entirely behind the enterprise firewall

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digicode, a leading global custom software development and AI consulting firm, today announced the release of its new custom-built, Agentic AI Procurement Automation solution. Designed specifically for procurement teams and enterprise procurement leadership, the solution deploys autonomous AI agents directly inside an organization’s existing IT infrastructure to securely automate the entire Source-to-Contract cycle.

The launch comes as procurement organizations face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, strengthen supplier risk management, and deliver measurable cost savings while managing growing operational complexity. According to Digicode’s procurement automation practice, many organizations continue to rely on fragmented processes and manual workflows that slow decision-making and limit visibility across sourcing and contract management activities.

Unlike traditional licensed Source-to-Pay software suites that often lock companies into rigid platforms or demand multi-month implementations, Digicode's new solution is fully ERP-agnostic and integrates with 3rd-party systems and data sources.

The system is powered by several specialized AI agents that function as a unified team across every critical stage of procurement:

-Intake & Sourcing: Automatically captures requirements and routes low-value requests to preferred suppliers to reclaim 15–20% of maverick tail spend.

-RFx & Evaluation: Generates comprehensive RFx materials in minutes rather than hours, using historical data to auto-populate templates and suggest optimal scoring criteria.

-Compliance & Drafting: Reduces document creation time by 70–80%, flagging deviations from the category playbook at generation and moving compliance from ~85% manual to 98%+ agent-driven.

-Risk & Spend Monitoring: Conducts real-time financial, ESG, and geopolitical supplier risk monitoring, surfacing over 80% of material risks before they impact operations.

By operating concurrently and automating parallel approvals based on pre-set risk thresholds, Digicode’s agentic framework compresses the traditional 60-to-90-day S2C pipeline down to under 30 days.

"Enterprise procurement leadership has outgrown the limits of legacy software and superficial AI chatbots that only summarize text," said Alex Karichesky, CEO at Digicode Europe. "With this release, we are delivering true execution. Our multi-agent system acts as a private, autonomous extension of the procurement team, handling everything from intake to final contract compliance behind the company's firewall. By remaining entirely agnostic to the ERP stack, we're giving CPOs massive compression in cycle duration and dramatic reductions in spend leakage, without the typical 12-month implementation period."

Digicode’s new architecture is built to be strictly GDPR-compliant and operates entirely inside the enterprise's secure cloud or on-premises environment. To give organizations a risk-free path to modernization, Digicode is offering a structured 30- to 90-day Proof-of-Value (PoV) pilot program to automate a single high-friction workflow, such as RFx generation or continuous supplier risk onboarding, before scaling to the full multi-agent suite.

To learn more about how Digicode is building the future of autonomous enterprise operations, visit mydigicode.com/ai-powered-procurement.

About Digicode:

Digicode is a global technology consulting and custom software development company delivering AI-powered digital solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises, scale-ups, and high-growth innovators. With a focus on modular architectures, advanced automation, and performance-driven platforms, Digicode helps operators and suppliers overcome legacy limitations to accelerate growth, enhance user experience, and build technology ecosystems they fully control.

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