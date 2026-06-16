VideoProc Mid-Year Review Highlights New AI Video Upscaling Features and Summer Promotion

VideoProc Mid-Year Sale 2026

VideoProc announces a Mid-year Deal of up to 50% off, and reflects its 2026 mid-year review highlighting AI-powered enhancements.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc, from Digiarty Software Inc., today released its mid-year review, highlighting major AI video and image enhancement advancements introduced during the first half of 2026. The company also announces a limited-time Mid-Year Promotion offering up to 50% off VideoProc Converter AI. Users can access VideoProc's latest AI-powered video, image, and audio enhancement tools at reduced pricing for a limited time:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

The updates in the first half of 2026 focus on improving AI video upscaling quality, face restoration accuracy, hardware compatibility, and feature consistency across Windows and macOS platforms. They respond to growing demand for enhancing AI-generated content, restoring football highlights and FIFA 2026-related footage, and improving graduation and summer vacation recordings captured on smartphones and cameras.

The following highlights showcase some of the most significant advancements released during the first half of the year.

1. Enhancing Video Quality While Preserving Original Visual Style

One of the most notable updates this year is the introduction of the Keep Original Colors option within AI Video Super Resolution.

While AI upscaling technologies can significantly improve sharpness and detail, users often report concerns about subtle color shifts during enhancement. The new option allows users to better preserve the original color characteristics of source footage while benefiting from AI-driven resolution enhancement. The update improves color consistency and provides greater control over the final visual output.

VideoProc has also enhanced compatibility and stability within its Frame Interpolation module, helping users generate smoother motion in videos with fewer processing issues across different hardware environments.

2. New Face Restoration Models Expand Image Recovery Capabilities

To expand its image restoration capabilities, VideoProc introduced a new AI Model section under Face Restoration, featuring three specialized models—Fidelity, Rebuild, and GFPGAN—designed for different portrait enhancement scenarios. Fidelity and Rebuild are newly added models, focusing on more natural and authentic restoration results, with a balance between detail recovery and visual realism. GFPGAN, an existing model, delivers stronger visual enhancement for low-resolution or slightly blurred faces, improving clarity and overall appearance.

The company also upgraded its face detection algorithms, improving recognition accuracy when processing images containing unusually large or prominent facial regions.

3. Performance Improvements and Broader Hardware Support

Several backend enhancements were introduced to improve reliability and accessibility for users with varying hardware configurations.

Key improvements include:

• Added NVIDIA TensorRT support for Frame Interpolation to improve compatibility.

• Optimized AI Super Resolution performance on entry-level and older GPUs for greater stability.

• Added video language detection to help users download content in their preferred language.

4. Continued Feature Expansion on macOS

VideoProc has also continued narrowing the feature gap between its Windows and macOS versions.

Recent macOS updates include:

• An Audio Recorder mode that supports audio-only recording for macOS 13 and later.

• A rebuilt Recorder module with a new screen recording SDK, improving system audio capture and iPhone screen recording reliability.

Real-World Content Challenges Continue to Drive AI Enhancement Demand

Beyond feature updates, VideoProc has observed growing demand for AI-powered enhancement tools across a variety of content creation scenarios, where source quality often falls short of modern viewing expectations.

1. AI-Generated Content

The rapid growth of AI-generated images and videos has introduced new quality challenges. Many AI video tools limit free exports to 720p, while AI-generated images may lack sufficient resolution for large displays, printing, or professional use. Watermarks can also force users to crop content, further reducing overall quality.

VideoProc Converter AI addresses these issues by upscaling AI-generated videos to up to 4K and images to up to 10K. Its AI models restore missing details, reduce artifacts, and improve overall clarity for more polished results.

2. Football Highlights and FIFA 2026 Content

As interest builds around FIFA 2026, fans and creators are increasingly collecting and repurposing football footage. However, many highlight clips originate from compressed broadcasts, social media uploads, screen recordings, or zoomed-in edits, often resulting in reduced sharpness and compression artifacts.

AI-powered Super Resolution and Frame Interpolation help enhance visual clarity, recover finer details, and deliver smoother playback on modern high-resolution displays.

3. Graduation and Summer Vacation Memories

Graduation ceremonies, family gatherings, and summer travel remain among the most frequently recorded personal moments. However, these videos are often captured in less-than-ideal conditions, including low light, motion blur, digital zoom, or long-distance shooting.

AI enhancement technologies help sharpen details, reduce noise, stabilize footage, and improve overall image quality, making personal memories clearer and more enjoyable to view and share.

Mid-Year Promotion

To coincide with the mid-year review, VideoProc is offering a limited-time promotion with discounts of up to 50% on VideoProc Converter AI and selected software bundles.

More information about the promotion can be found on the https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 5.2 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.



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