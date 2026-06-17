Prokuria Appoints Daniel Nitu as CEO, Europe & Product Lead to Accelerate Regional Growth and AI-Procurement Innovation

Daniel Nitu as CEO, Europe and Product Lead for Prokuria AI Powered Procurement by Prokuria Expanding the global presence of Prokuria

Leadership appointment strengthens Prokuria’s European expansion strategy and advances AI-powered procurement transformation across the region.

Daniel has been instrumental in shaping Prokuria’s innovation strategy and customer-focused approach.” — Joseph Som, Global CEO of Prokuria and CEO of CenterPoint Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prokuria, an AI-driven procurement technology company recently acquired by CenterPoint Group, today announced the appointment of Daniel Nitu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Europe and Product Lead. In this role, Nitu will oversee Prokuria’s European operations, regional growth strategy, customer expansion, and continued development of AI-powered procurement solutions across the European market as part of the company’s global leadership structure. As Product Lead, he will also guide the company’s product vision, innovation roadmap, and the continued advancement of Prokuria’s AI-driven procurement platform.The appointment follows Prokuria’s acquisition by CenterPoint Group and supports the company’s continued international expansion strategy focused on scaling AI-powered procurement solutions across Europe and other global markets. Nitu brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across financial markets, digital transformation, automation, and enterprise solutions. He previously held multiple senior leadership positions at Citi, including Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEEMEA) Foreign Exchange (FX) Product Head and Head of Markets Corporate Sales and Solutions.“His deep understanding of European markets, combined with his experience in automation, digital transformation, and enterprise solutions, makes him the ideal leader to continue accelerating our growth across Europe. His product leadership and vision for AI-powered procurement will also play a critical role in shaping the next generation of solutions we deliver to customers globally.” said Joseph Som, Global CEO of Prokuria and CEO of CenterPoint Group.As CEO, Europe and Product Lead, Nitu will focus on scaling Prokuria’s regional footprint, accelerating enterprise adoption, and further integrating AI-driven procurement capabilities into customer workflows. He will also oversee strategic partnerships and expansion initiatives designed to support organizations seeking greater efficiency, visibility, and automation across procurement operations. In addition, he will lead product strategy and development efforts, ensuring that customer needs, AI innovation, and market opportunities continue to drive Prokuria’s platform evolution.“Procurement teams today are overwhelmed by unnecessary complexity,” said Daniel Nitu. “Our mission is to simplify procurement through intelligent automation and practical technology that adapts to real business needs. Together with CenterPoint Group, we now have the opportunity to scale that vision globally while continuing to innovate rapidly across the European market. By aligning our product strategy closely with customer needs and emerging AI capabilities, we can continue delivering solutions that create measurable business value.”Under Nitu’s leadership, Prokuria Europe will continue focusing on:- Accelerated European Expansion: Strengthening Prokuria’s market presence across key European regions through scalable growth initiatives and strategic partnerships.- AI-Driven Procurement Innovation: Expanding intelligent sourcing, supplier management, and procurement automation capabilities designed to simplify complex business workflows.- Enterprise Digital Transformation: Helping organizations transition from manual procurement processes to streamlined, data-driven procurement ecosystems.- Enhanced Customer Experience: Delivering more intuitive, user-friendly procurement solutions tailored to evolving enterprise needs.- Product Leadership and Platform Evolution: Driving Prokuria’s product roadmap, accelerating AI innovation, and ensuring the platform continues to address the evolving needs of procurement organizations worldwide.Nitu’s background in financial markets and digital product transformation has played a major role in Prokuria’s evolution into a modern procurement technology platform. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale automation initiatives, product standardization efforts, and data-driven operational strategies across multiple international markets. His experience leading complex product organizations and technology-driven transformation initiatives positions him uniquely to bridge customer requirements with product innovation.“Europe continues to be a critical growth market for Prokuria,” Som added. “Daniel’s leadership ensures we remain close to our customers while continuing to push the boundaries of procurement innovation through AI, automation, and intelligent workflow design. By combining regional leadership with product stewardship, he will help ensure Prokuria remains at the forefront of procurement technology globally.”The appointment further reinforces Prokuria’s long-term strategy to build a globally integrated procurement platform that combines AI technology, automation, and purchasing intelligence to help organizations operate more efficiently at scale.About ProkuriaProkuria, a CenterPoint Group company, is an AI-driven procurement technology provider delivering intelligent sourcing, supplier management, and automation solutions to organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.prokuria.com/ About CenterPoint GroupCenterPoint Group is a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and procurement advisory firm that helps organizations lower everyday business costs through strategic sourcing, program optimization, and expert procurement services. For more information, visit https://www.centerpointgroup.com/

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