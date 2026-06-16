AFRETRADE hosts ARIYA NETWORKS CEO, Callifornia State Secretary of Transportation, and others at TAEF in Lagos

Founder & CEO, Afretade, Lekan Salaam described TAEF 2026 as more than a festival - "it is a catalyst for growth, collaboration, and global relevance,"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAEF CEO, Mr. Lekan Salaam and COO, Dr. Charly Lemassi, are hosting diverse line-up of influential voices across industries ranging from global business leaders shaping, innovative entrepreneurs, policy makers and government leaders, creative industry pioneers, investors and venture capitalists.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo — Father of Pan-Africanism & Champion of Diaspora Engagement

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Pan-African statesman, and one of the continent's most enduring voices for economic integration, entrepreneurship, and diaspora-led development. Chief Obasanjo will deliver an address on the imperative of a united African diaspora in building the economies of tomorrow.

Dr. Toks Omishakin — California Secretary of Transportation, Leading the Los Angeles / California Delegation

Dr. Omishakin leads a high-level California and Los Angeles delegation to the festival, engaging in strategic dialogue on the impact of the California economy on Lagos State, cross-border investment flows, infrastructure collaboration, and the pivotal role of the Nigerian and African diaspora in shaping California's global economic partnerships.

Apart from delivering keynote addresses, there will also be exhibitions, trade shows, workshops and the opportunity to connect, while side attractions include battle of cultures, the Trailblazer Awards and a gala Night

One of the numerous partners of this year's edition of

TAEF, Dr. Idris Olagoke Badmus, the CEO of ARiYA NETWORKS, is excited about what TAEF aims to achieve, and as a pan Africanist, he looks forward to a successful time out in Lagos. He is particularly impressed with the pedigree of all the speakers, and expressed confidence in the expected outcome of the three day event.

"We are asking the right questions, and we are ready to find the right answers. When Africans, home and abroad, gather together to not only discuss issues that affect the economic growth of the continent, but are equally providing solutions, it is indeed a great time to be an African", he said.

The Brand Ambassador of Afretade, Richard Mofe-Damijo, one of the several guest speakers, will bring his insights, experience, and forward-thinking perspectives designed to empower and inspire Africans at the event.

Other speakers are; Dr. Charly Lemassi, Dr. Albani Igwe, Rory Douglas (USA), Jubril Gbadjamila, Kabeer Gbadjamila, Akbar Gbadjamila, Hon. Chike O. Amadichi, Adeyinka Adedokun, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, Barrister (Dr) Konyere Adiele-Uzoma, Yannick Koffi, Julius Popoola Jadara, Paul Akume, Abiodun Dominic Odunuga and Moss Uromtah.

Each speaker brings unique insights, real-world experience, and forward-thinking perspectives designed to empower and inspire.

To participate in the iconic event dubbed Africa’s most influential and economic gathering, visit www.taefestival.com to register, exhibit, partners and attend.

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