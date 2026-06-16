Tampa Veterans Attorney David W. Magann Comments on New VA Study Linking Toxic Exposure and Suicide Risk Among U.S. Veterans

Tampa, Florida – Attorney David W. Magann recently came across a newly published Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) study that is drawing attention to the connection between toxic military exposures and increased suicide risk among veterans. The research study examined self-reported data from nearly 250,000 veterans enrolled in the VA Million Veteran Program. It found that the association between toxic exposure and suicide risk held across multiple service eras, from pre-Vietnam through post-9/11.

Researchers found that former service members who reported multiple toxic exposures had up to 17 percent higher odds of experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors compared to veterans who did not report those exposures. The study, titled “Toxic exposure and rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among U.S. military veterans,” also found that suicide risk increased with each additional exposure reported.

David W. Magann commented, “The findings reinforce what many veterans and their families have been saying for years, which is that toxic exposure can have lasting effects that extend beyond physical health.” The study reviewed exposures that included burn pits, solvents and fuels, pesticides, lead, other metals, petroleum combustion products, Agent Orange, anthrax vaccines, and chemical or biological agents.

Researchers noted that veterans with greater exposure histories were also more likely to have PTSD and depressive symptoms documented in their medical records. This study highlights the importance of continued screening, support, and access to benefits for veterans coping with the long-term effects of service-related toxic exposure.

At David W. Magann, P.A., the firm believes veterans should not have to struggle in silence while trying to prove the impact of these exposures on their lives. To learn more about the options available to veterans, visit https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran’s benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

David W. Magann, PA

425 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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