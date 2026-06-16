Harper Buettner Wins the 2025 BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship

Fairfax, Virginia – BenGlassLaw congratulates Northern Virginia high school student Harper Buettner on winning the 2025 BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship. This scholarship, valued at $2,500, recognizes the achievements of a student referee who has translated their experience on the field into professional leadership skills.

In high school, Buettner maintained an impressive 4.1 GPA while also serving as a referee for youth soccer at the grassroots and travel level.” She also served as her school’s soccer captain and two-sport goalkeeper.

When asked how her experience as a referee impacted her life, Buettner notes that the position required her to grow in the face of adversity. Students and their parents saw her, the referee, as the enemy they had to overcome during soccer games. Buettner had to stand her ground and grow more confident in her calls if she wanted to succeed as an official.

Now, Buettner uses the confidence she learned to help mentor new soccer players.

When asked what advice she would give incoming student referees, she says that it’s important for students to “know the game so you can stand on business and make confident and accurate calls. Gain experience by only taking on what you can handle when you are starting out.”

Upon graduating in spring 2026, Buettner intends to start her collegiate career at Hood College, where she intends to study nursing. She also plans to play collegiate field hockey. She hopes that she can one day use the skills she’s learned as a referee to advance her career as an ER or OR nurse.

“The leadership that comes with officiating soccer directly translates to healthcare jobs where focus, patience, resilience, confidence, a little bit of ego, strong communication skills, and performing under pressure are expected,” she says.

The Fairfax personal injury lawyers with BenGlassLaw applaud Buettner’s self-knowledge and hope that the BenGlassLaw Referee and Umpire Leadership Scholarship will make her freshman year easier.

About Ben Glass Ben Glass is more than a lawyer and business coach. He’s also spent over 51 years refereeing youth and high school soccer. Officiating around 50 games a year, Ben stays close to the sport that’s shaped his views on leadership, responsibility, and handling pressure. Passionate about guiding the next generation, he mentors young referees and even wrote YOU, A Teenage Soccer Referee to offer practical advice from his decades on the field. Now, he’s proud to support them further with a scholarship opportunity. About BenGlassLaw BenGlassLaw is a Northern Virginia-based law firm dedicated to helping people stand up to powerful insurance companies. With decades of experience in personal injury, auto accident, and long-term disability claims, the team fights to secure fair compensation and guide clients through complex legal processes. Injured in an accident? Reach out to BenGlassLaw today to learn how the team can help. Original Source

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