Prime Minister Janez Janša: The Government is aware of the importance of sustainable and predictable public finances

SLOVENIA, June 15 - The meeting, which was held at the invitation of the Prime Minster, was attended by the Fiscal Council’s President, Davorin Kračun, and members Tomaž Perše and Alenka Jerkič, while the Ministry of Finance was represented by Minister Andrej Šircelj and State Secretary Kristina Šteblaj.

The main topics of the discussion were the current state of public finances, medium-term fiscal challenges and the priorities that will shape the functioning of the state in the coming period. Prime Minister Janša and Minister of Finance Šircelj stressed that the Government is aware of the importance of ensuring sustainable and predictable public finances.

For this reason, the coalition partners SDS, NSi, SLS, Marko Lotrič’s FOKUS and Anže Logar’s Democrats (Demokrati) laid down in their coalition agreement that any measures or proposals that would increase the expenditure or reduce the revenue of the state, municipal or other public budgets must be developed so that they do not jeopardise fiscal sustainability. The Government will honour this commitment.