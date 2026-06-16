AVer Europe and Marmitek Announce Flexible BYOM Collaboration Solution for Modern Meeting Spaces

AVer Europe & Marmitek Collaborates on the BYOM Solution

The integrated solution combines AVer’s professional video conferencing systems with Marmitek’s intuitive wireless presentation technology for BYOM experiences.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of professional AV and video conferencing solutions, announced a collaboration with Marmitek to deliver a simple and effective Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) solution for meeting rooms and collaboration spaces.

The combined solution integrates AVer’s powerful video conferencing systems, including the AVer VC520 Pro3 and AVer video bars, with Marmitek’s wireless presentation system technology. The result is an easy-to-use meeting room setup that enables users to wirelessly connect their laptops and instantly access professional video conferencing and presentation capabilities.

Designed with simplicity and flexibility in mind, the solution allows users to connect their PC to the room system using a Marmitek Stream 4k, while the Marmitek presentation system connects directly to the room display via HDMI. In addition, the presentation system includes a dedicated USB connection for AVer video conferencing devices, enabling users to instantly access the room camera, microphones, and audio system from their own laptop.

“Today’s corporate environments require truly plug-and-play solutions, where everything works seamlessly, with low latency and no complexity in device integration, to ensure a smooth user experience,” said David Peñalver, General Manager of Vogel’s Products for Iberia. “By combining AVer’s professional conferencing systems with Marmitek’s wireless presentation solutions, organizations can deploy solid BYOM environments that remove technical barriers without compromising on audio-visual quality, reliability, or ease of use. This ultimately drives user adoption and improves overall collaboration efficiency.”

This seamless integration supports modern hybrid work environments where employees and guests want the freedom to use their preferred UC platform — including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and others — without complicated room controls or software setup.

“Today’s meeting spaces need to be intuitive, flexible, and ready for any type of collaboration,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management and Customer Success at AVer Europe. “By combining AVer’s professional conferencing technology with Marmitek’s easy wireless presentation experience, we are helping organizations simplify BYOM deployment while ensuring high-quality communication and collaboration.”

The solution is ideal for huddle rooms, meeting rooms, and corporate collaboration spaces looking for a cost-effective and user-friendly hybrid meeting setup.

For more information, please visit www.avereurope.com

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

About Marmitek

Marmitek has built a strong position in the professional AV market by focusing on practical, reliable solutions tailored to corporate environments. From its early developments in HDMI distribution and signal extension, the company has consistently addressed the needs of meeting rooms, offices, and collaborative spaces.

Today, Marmitek’s professional catalogue includes solutions such as HDMI extenders, AV-over-IP devices, and wireless presentation systems like the Stream 4K, designed to enable seamless content sharing in meetings and conference rooms. These products are engineered for ease of integration, stable performance, and minimal setup time, making them especially suitable for corporate users and installers.

Looking ahead, Marmitek will continue to strengthen its presence in workplace environments by enhancing wireless collaboration tools, improving IP-based distribution, and supporting hybrid working scenarios. The focus remains on delivering simple, reliable, and scalable solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern corporate communication



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