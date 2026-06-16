Kozarev Meets with the Ambassador of Brazil

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Dušan Kozarev, met today with the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Republic of Serbia, Maria Clara de Abreu Rade.

The interlocutors reviewed current aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, jointly assessing them as traditionally good and friendly, with significant potential and a shared interest in their further enhancement.

They exchanged views on opportunities for closer economic cooperation, increased trade exchange, and the strengthening of commercial ties, particularly in the agri-food sector. Special attention was also devoted to the potential for sharing experiences and transferring knowledge in areas in which both countries have achieved notable results.

Kozarev emphasized that Serbia highly appreciates Brazil’s principled position regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.

Referring to the strong interest shown by Latin American countries in participating in the Expo 2027 Belgrade, Kozarev highlighted the importance of this event for strengthening international cooperation and global partnerships, expressing hope that Brazil would also take part in this prestigious international exhibition.