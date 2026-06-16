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'Worst Example of Misconduct': Appellate Court Affirms Sanctions Against Law Firm for Erroneous AI Cites

(Subscription required) A state appellate panel has upheld $6,000 in sanctions against a Southern California law firm’s attorneys for submitting a brief marred by generative artificial intelligence mistakes in what a trial judge called “the worst example of misconduct by a lawyer that I think I’ve ever seen since I’ve been on the bench.”

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'Worst Example of Misconduct': Appellate Court Affirms Sanctions Against Law Firm for Erroneous AI Cites

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