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US Supreme Court rebuffs challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against gun industry

The U.S. Supreme Court turned away ​on Monday a gun industry challenge to a New York law that permits lawsuits against gun makers, wholesalers and dealers for ‌endangering people's safety through sales of firearms and ammunition.

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US Supreme Court rebuffs challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against gun industry

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