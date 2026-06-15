Belmark Inc. breaks ground on new Family Center at De Pere headquarters

A $121 million investment will add 143 jobs through expanded manufacturing, advanced technology, and a new employee Family Center.

MADISON, WI. JUNE 15, 2026—Belmark Inc. , a leading manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons in De Pere, has broken ground on a new Family Center at its corporate campus.

Representing an investment of more than $15 million, the Family Center reflects Belmark’s commitment to employee well-being and family support. It is one part of the company’s broader investment of more than $121 million in equipment, facilities, and workforce development, supported by up to $2.5 million in Business Development Tax Credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Opening in 2027, the Belmark Family Center will offer childcare, medical care, mental health services, physical therapy, and fitness resources for employees and their families.

“The Belmark Family Center is a powerful example of what’s possible when a company truly invests in its people,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “This kind of commitment, pairing family-sustaining jobs with childcare, healthcare, and wellness resources, is exactly what strengthens Wisconsin’s workforce and communities, and we’re proud to support it.”

Belmark is the first business in Wisconsin to qualify for Business Development Tax Credits for investing in a childcare facility since the incentives program was updated in 2023.

The new family center will include:

Childcare facility: In partnership with Encompass, Belmark plans to invest $5.1 million to build a roughly 14,000-square-foot childcare facility on the De Pere campus. A percentage of spots will be reserved for children of Belmark employees, who are expected to receive a discount on childcare costs. The remaining spots be open to the public.

In partnership with Encompass, Belmark plans to invest $5.1 million to build a roughly 14,000-square-foot childcare facility on the De Pere campus. A percentage of spots will be reserved for children of Belmark employees, who are expected to receive a discount on childcare costs. The remaining spots be open to the public. Health and wellness clinic: In partnership with Emplify Health by Bellin, the onsite clinic will offer primary care, mental health services, physical therapy, dietitian services, nursing services, and more. The medical and wellness facility will be free of charge for all employees and dependents insured through Belmark.

In partnership with Emplify Health by Bellin, the onsite clinic will offer primary care, mental health services, physical therapy, dietitian services, nursing services, and more. The medical and wellness facility will be free of charge for all employees and dependents insured through Belmark. Fitness center: The expanded fitness facility will offer individual equipment access as well as group fitness classes, providing both physical wellness and community-building opportunities for employees and their families.

“We continue to invest in our business to build a strong future for our employees, their families, and our community,” said Karl Schmidt, chairman of Belmark. “The Belmark Family Center is another step in creating a workplace that supports the people who make our company successful.”

Beyond the Family Center, Belmark’s broader investment will fund significant equipment improvements across its operations. The project is projected to create 143 new full-time jobs. Investments in new technology will also support training and skills development for both new and existing employees, helping the company’s long-term growth and the financial security of its workforce.

That commitment has been central to Belmark since its founding in 1977 by Bruce Bell. Today, the company is a leading packaging manufacturer serving industries from craft beer and pet food to snack food and produce. With the Family Center set to open next year, Belmark’s investment in its people, their families, and the communities it serves shows no signs of slowing.