RINA Secures Safety Assessment Contract for Indonesia’s H2WATT Hydrogen Hub

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JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RINA, the global inspection, certification and engineering consultancy group, has been awarded a contract to deliver safety assessment services for the Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT, a major initiative led by PLN Puslitbang, the research and development arm of Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero). The project marks a significant step in Indonesia’s energy transition, supporting the development of a low-carbon energy framework through an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem.RINA will assess fire and explosion risks across the facility, helping to ensure safe design and operation as the hydrogen infrastructure is developed. The activity includes a comprehensive safety assessment covering the identification of potential hydrogen release scenarios, evaluation of incident likelihood, and modelling of consequences such as fire or explosion. Using internationally recognised methodologies and advanced simulation tools, the company will provide a detailed risk profile for the facility and recommend mitigation measures, including requirements for ventilation and gas detection systems.RINA is also in discussions with PLN Puslitbang to deliver the voluntary ISCC PLUS certification for green hydrogen for the hydrogen refuelling station within the plant. The certification verifies the sustainability and low￼carbon credentials of hydrogen and its derivatives, providing a transparent framework to confirm compliance with environmental, social and governance standards across the production lifecycle.PLN Puslitbang plays a central role in advancing innovation across Indonesia’s power sector, with a focus on clean energy technologies including renewables, hydrogen and biomass. The Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT reflects this commitment, bringing together research, engineering and industry expertise to accelerate the adoption of emerging energy solutions.Enrico Beccaceci, Asia Engineering Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA commented, “Projects like H2WATT reflect our commitment to advancing sustainable energy systems through technical expertise and innovation. Hydrogen will play an important role in the global energy transition, and ensuring these facilities are designed and operated safely is critical. Our strength in risk assessment, supported by advanced digital tools, enables us to deliver practical, reliable solutions for emerging energy projects.”“PLN Puslitbang is committed to advancing innovative and sustainable energy solutions to support Indonesia’s transition to a low-carbon future. The Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT represents an important step in developing hydrogen as a strategic energy carrier. Collaborating with experienced international partners such as RINA ensures that safety, reliability and global standards are embedded from the outset, enabling us to accelerate deployment with confidence,” added Mr Mochamad Soleh, General Manager at PLN Puslitbang.The collaboration highlights the growing momentum behind hydrogen development in Southeast Asia, as governments and industry work to diversify energy systems and reduce emissions. By combining local innovation leadership with international technical expertise, the project aims to set a benchmark for safe and sustainable hydrogen deployment in the region.RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org ContactsRINAGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

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