rSTAR Technologies Named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List for Driving AI & Digital Transformation Innovation

rSTAR Technologies CRN Solution Provider 500, 2026 Recognition

rSTAR Technologies is recognized on CRN’s 2026 Solution Provider 500 list, highlighting its continued growth and impact in AI and digital transformation.

This recognition is a proud milestone and a testament to the results we've driven for our clients from the last 25+ years. We’re honored to be recognized among the leading solution providers of USA.” — Danny Asnani, Vice President (Client Engagement) at rSTAR Technologies

WESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- rSTAR Technologies , announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers driving growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.This recognition reflects rSTAR’s continued momentum in helping asset-intensive enterprises deliver measurable business outcomes through data, Agentic AI, Cutomer Experience (CX), and digital transformation initiatives. By combining deep domain expertise with a customer-first approach, rSTAR enables organizations to modernize operations, unlock new revenue opportunities, and scale with confidence.“This recognition is a proud milestone for rSTAR Technologies and a testament to the results we continue to drive for our enterprise clients from the last 25+ years,” said Danny Asnani, Vice President (Client Engagement) at rSTAR Technologies. “Our focus on AI innovation, execution excellence, and long-term partnerships continues to fuel our growth and impact. We’re honored to be recognized among the industry’s leading solution providers.”“The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year’s Solution Provider 500.”Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list is available at CRN.com/SP500.About rSTAR TechnologiesrSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in asset-intensive industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and automotive, into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With more than 25+ years of experience across Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce ecosystems, rSTAR delivers consulting, implementation, and services for AI, Cutomer Experience (CX) integration, and automation solutions.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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