FRP Moto Launches FX125 and FX140 Dirt Bikes for Youth Progression

A rider puts the new FRP Moto FX125 — a 125cc four-speed manual-clutch dirt bike for youth, teens, and adults — through its paces on the trail. The FRP Moto FX125 — a 125cc four-speed manual-clutch dirt bike for youth, teens, and adults — shown with its included rider gear kit. The FRP Moto FX140 — a 140cc oil-cooled four-speed manual dirt bike for teens and adults — shown with its included rider gear kit.

FRP Moto's new FX125 and FX140 dirt bikes complete a continuous 40cc-140cc upgrade path, letting young riders level up without switching brands.

When a child learns on an automatic FX40 and upgrades to a manual FX125 or FX140, they stay with the same brand and mechanics. We are building a continuous progression path for families.” — Wei, CEO of FRP Moto

CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young riders often outgrow their first dirt bike within a season or two, which pushes families to switch brands, relearn unfamiliar mechanics, and source parts from multiple suppliers. FRP Moto , a California-based, youth-focused gas powersports brand, is addressing this with the expansion of its dirt bike lineup. The company today announced the upcoming FX125 manual-clutch model and the recently released FX140, completing a single upgrade path built around the brand's "grow with the rider" approach.FRP Moto structures its dirt bike range by skill progression:The Foundation (Automatic): Beginners start on the DB003 (50cc) and the full-suspension FX40 Ogemaw (40cc). The FX40 has front and rear dual disc brakes and an adjustable speed limiter, letting parents set a beginner-friendly pace and open it up as a child's control improves.The Transition (Manual): The upcoming FX125 (125cc) has a four-speed manual clutch, serving as the bridge for riders stepping off automatic models.The Mastery (Performance): The FX140 (140cc) uses an oil-cooled four-stroke engine and a four-speed manual transmission. For advanced riders, the FX140-17PRO adds an 11.2-horsepower engine, dual-piston brakes, electric start, and a digital dashboard."When a child learns on an automatic FX40 and upgrades to a manual FX125 or FX140, they stay with the same brand and mechanics for years," said Wei, CEO of FRP Moto. "We're building a continuous progression path — and a community where parents, kids, and experienced builders ride the same trails together."Every FRP Moto model has an EPA-approved engine, ships largely pre-assembled, and is supported by an active inventory of OEM replacement parts, so families can maintain and repair their bikes at home. The dirt bike lineup is available at frpmoto.com, with the FX125 arriving later this month.###About FRP MotoFRP Moto is a California-based, youth-focused gas powersports brand making mini bikes and dirt bikes designed around rider progression. From automatic 40cc models to 140cc manual-clutch trail machines, FRP Moto builds upgrade paths that let families move up within one brand — backed by EPA-approved engines and stocked OEM replacement parts.

Big wheel or small wheel, your call. Meet the FX125 Dirt Bike, now in two sizes so every rider finds their fit

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